Cal Tennis Camps Return for Summer 2017 at UC Berkeley

A top summer tennis camp in California, the CAL Junior Tennis Camp at UC Berkeley are directed by CAL Head Tennis Coaches, Peter Wright and Amanda Augustus and CAL Assistant Coaches, Tyler Browne and Zach Warren. Each week of camp offers a combination of focused tennis training, fun drills and games and competitive match play.

The 2017 CAL tennis camps run weekly, Monday-Friday, from June 12 - July 28 and are geared towards boys and girls, ages 6-18. Campers can choose between Full Day (9:00am-4:00pm) and Half Day (9:00am-12:00pm) camps as well as All Skills, Tournament Training, High School and 10&Under Tennis programs.

"The passion, energy, and effort put forth by the CAL coaches are what makes this camp truly special and why it sells out year after year,” explains Siera Love, Vice President of US Sports Camps. “We're extremely happy to offer seven more weeks of this wonderful camp for our Bay Area tennis community.”

Campers, parents, and coaches interested in the 2017 CAL Junior Tennis Camps can visit http://www.calsportscamps.com or call 1-800-645-3226.

