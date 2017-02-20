This popular junior tennis camp in Calgary, AB takes place at the Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre which boasts a state-of-the-art facility with 8 indoor courts and 5 outdoor courts. These summer tennis camps for kids are directed by Alberta Tennis Centre's Tennis Director, Charlie McLean, who has over 25 years experience as a tennis professional.

"We received an overwhelmingly positive response to last year's summer and winter camps in Calgary," explains Siera Love, VP of Nike Tennis Camps. "We're looking forward to using that momentum to offer even better camps this year."

The Calgary tennis camp is open to boys and girls, ages 4-14, of all ability levels, and delivers technical tennis instruction and drilling from a top notch coaching staff and supervised match play for more advanced players. Campers can choose between Half Day and Full Day options as well as Mini Tennis, Progressive Tennis, and Skill Development instructional programs. Space is limited, so players are encouraged to register early.

Campers, parents, and coaches interested in the 2017 Nike Tennis Camp at Alberta Tennis Centre can get more information at http://www.sportscampscanada.com or call 1-800-645-3226.

