Caliber Public Safety (Caliber), a leading public safety software provider in the United States, announced the acquisition of Core Technology Corporation (Core Technology) on March 2, 2017. The acquisition of their public safety software solutions will enhance Caliber’s existing product line and expand its reach in the market.

Established in 1981, Core Technology, headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, built a firm reputation among law enforcement agencies with their full range of stable, affordable connectivity software and services, which includes data mining, data sharing, high-speed file transfer, cross-platform host access and terminal emulation.

“The acquisition of Core Technology Corporation, with their deep presence and solid reputation in the Michigan market, is key to Caliber’s ongoing growth strategy,” said Brian Chapin, Executive Vice President of Caliber Public Safety. Mr. Chapin continued, “In addition to obtaining great staff with years of industry experience, this is valuable expansion of the Caliber product and service portfolio which will add tremendous value to both existing and prospective clients.”

Known for its proven Talon Tools, the Core Technology products and service will enhance customized data sharing from the desktop, in a vehicle and on handheld devices, ultimately enhancing the Caliber software suite, adding superior capability to the already powerful Mobile, CAD and RMS offerings.

David Hadsall, Core Technology President, notes “We are excited to become a part of the Caliber team serving law enforcement and first responders across the United States. By joining forces, we will extend our reach and strengthen the Core Technology product lines.” Mr. Hadsall added, “This is a win-win for all parties, but especially for the Core Technology clients. Caliber brings greater stability and offers long-term growth for our clients, employees and stakeholders. We have been particularly impressed by the alignment of the Caliber team’s values and Core Technology’s values. We are confident that our mutual clients will be well cared for.”