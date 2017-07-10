International Combustion & Controls Division, CaliforniaBoiler.com Our new Director Robert A. Youmans has been utilized as a combustion and controls expert by various companies worldwide throughout his career. Past News Releases RSS

California Boiler Inc. recently appointed Robert A. Youmans to the position of Director of Business Development for the company's new International Combustion and Controls division.

Robert will be responsible primarily for the development and execution of new business, products, and strategic partnerships in the boiler market as they relate to combustion and controls throughout the United States. Robert will also be working with existing customers to strengthen the company’s associations with industrial plant owners and operators.

Robert joins California Boiler with over 40 years of experience operating, maintaining, and improving power plants, utility plants, and industrial steam plants from 30,000 lbs/hr steam plants up to 750mw power plants firing any fuel. He is a Subject Matter Expert in Steam Plant Operations and Maintenance, NFPA Burner Management Systems, Combustion Systems, and Control Systems. He has been utilized as a combustion and controls expert by various companies worldwide throughout his career.

"Robert’s new position will allow us to respond to the needs of our customers quickly and will greatly aid California Boiler’s ability to provide exceptional customer service and support to our current and potential customer base. Robert’s extensive experience and vast knowledge of the industry is a valuable asset to the California Boiler team and a key element relative to the growth of the company," explains Gary Anderson, California Boiler’s Chief Executive Officer.

For more information, visit California Boiler’s website at http://www.californiaboiler.com.

About California Boiler

Founded in 1980, California Boiler has provided boiler solutions throughout the State of California for over thirty years. With headquarters in Huntington Beach, California, the company offers boiler service, sales, parts, and rentals. California Boiler is a 100% employee-owned company.