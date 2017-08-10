California Cannabis Compliance "Marijuana businesses must prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that they will strive to be compliant and prevent diversion of product and cash," said Karla Sasser, CPA

Adherence Compliance, the global leader in cannabis compliance software and services, today announced the availability of its Marijuana Licensing and Application Support services for the California market. Adherence Compliance has conducted more than 600 marijuana compliance inspections with its software, the Adherence SCORE App available on the Apple App Store, for license owners, regulators, banks and other stakeholders of marijuana license compliance and business risk.

“With more than 500 jurisdictions in the California market, marijuana licensing and application will prove to be a complex and iterative process. Cities and counties are evolving faster than the State’s regulatory framework. Many new license applicants will need to update or refactor their Standard Operating Procedures and Business Plans to adopt State marijuana requirements when finalized and published. Adherence can help” said Steve Owens, CEO of Adherence Compliance.

Adherence Compliance Marijuana Licensing and Application Support service offers:

Standard Operating Procedures: Pre-built operational and compliance templates by license type – including Dispensaries/Stores, Cultivation Centers (all types), Manufacturers, Transporters, Distributors.

Business Plans and Application Reviews: Pre-built marijuana-specific business plans created from years of in-depth experience with pro-forma financials, marketing and community plans. Adherence has partnered with Karla Sasser, CPA, the Cyber CFO for business plans, reviews and financial services support.

Cannabis Compliance and Operations Training: Adherence offers an in-depth 2-day, 8-hour training course that includes 5 hours of classroom instruction with compliance inspections at a leading Medical Dispensary and 40,000 square foot Cultivation Center in Denver, Colorado.

“Marijuana Applications must be compliance-driven, have a detailed security and surveillance strategy and support viable community planning. Marijuana businesses must prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that they will strive to be compliant and prevent diversion of product and cash. Adherence knows where and how marijuana businesses fail. Our Marijuana Licensing and Application Support packages are a perfect fit for budding entrepreneurs in the California market,” said Karla Sasser, CPA and Cyber CFO.

Marijuana Licensing and Application Support packages for the California marijuana market start at $10,000.

About Adherence Compliance

Adherence Compliance, the global leader in cannabis compliance software, services and predictive analytics, was founded in Denver Colorado in 2014. Since then, Adherence has delivered more than 600 marijuana compliance inspections for banks, regulators, attorneys, CPAs, license owners and investors. Contact 720-616-3900 or http://www.adherence-corp.com.

About Karla Sasser, CPA and Cyber CFO

By engaging Karla Sasser, CPA, the Cyber CFO, you’ll gain access to expert knowledge and a large network of business partners that are ready to support your success. Our client services include full turn-key accounting applications, processes and procedures for dispensaries, cultivation facilities, extract manufactures and delivery services. Contact 805-328-4523 or http://www.ksassercpa-cybercfo.com.