Camden Kelly Corporation Won the National Best and Brightest Award

Camden Kelly Corporation, a leading technical recruiting and staffing company headquartered in the Dallas Fort Worth area, was recently named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by the National Association for Business Resources.

This program recognizes companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees throughout the United States. Voted on by Camden Kelly’s own hardworking and dedicated staff, this award is incredibly meaningful to President and CEO Katy Imhoff. She said she is ecstatic to, “receive this award both on a national level and specifically for our DFW office and headquarters. We aim to treat our employees with the same enthusiasm, knowledge, and commitment that we offer our clients and candidates and this award shows that our efforts are paying off.”

From their proprietary recruiter training program and their opportunities for career growth within their company to their superb list of benefits that include an annual training retreat, monthly massages, and free breakfast every morning it’s clear that Camden Kelly Corporation is committed to their employees and the National Best and Brightest Award honors that commitment.

Camden Kelly Corporation connects talented IT job seekers with job opportunities in Dallas TX, Ft. Worth TX, Irvine CA, San Diego CA, and Los Angeles CA. For more information, visit us at http://www.camdenkelly.com

About Camden Kelly Corporation:

Camden Kelly Corporation is a highly effective IT Recruiting & Staffing Firm currently serving the DFW Metroplex and Southern California. When you work with Camden Kelly, you get results. Whether your preference is Microsoft or Open Source or anywhere in between we will work with you.

With an excellent reputation in pairing qualified Information Technology professionals who specialize in .Net, PHP, Python, JavaScript, Ruby on Rails, and more with the companies who are looking to hire them, Camden Kelly is the smartest choice in IT Recruiting. We’re the voice behind your resume…find out why on our website http://camdenkelly.com.