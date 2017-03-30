US Sports Camps' Camp All-Star Announces Special Weekend Activities

Before the summer, Camp All-Star campers, along with their parents, customize their daily programs on the All-Star Maine activities selection form. Kids can participate in a skill-appropriate major sport for up to 2 periods per day. They then select from the list of Major Sports and All-Star Maine Skills to complete their activity schedule.

This summer, however, Camp All-Star is offering two additional special activities for campers to enjoy on selected Sundays. Ripe with excitement, campers have the opportunity to play “the large game” in the wide open ocean, experiencing the challenge of catching magnificent and elusive deep sea fish. An experience appetizing enough for any camper with a love or interest in the sport of fishing. If that is not exciting enough, campers can choose to ride over rushing whitewater, feeling sprays of freshwater on their faces while navigating through whirlpools of fun. Whitewater rafting is an incredible opportunity for campers to experience the thrill and adrenaline that comes from riding rough waters.

Campers who wish to partake in these activities must choose the sport that they find most exciting. White Water Rafting or Deep Sea Fishing are offered on July 9th and July 23rd, on which campers must choose one of the sports. Each trip is $200 and campers must already be at the camp to participate.

Campers, parents, and coaches interested in Camp All-Star this summer can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/multisport/camp-all-star/maine or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of NIKE Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.