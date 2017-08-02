Camp Logan Mutiny

The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum is hosting a week's worth of free events and activities August 21-26 in remembrance of the Camp Logan Mutiny, a clash between white Houston police officers and black WWI soldiers 100 years ago. View the Camp Logan media kit here.

To mark the anniversary of this milestone in U.S. history, the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum will unveil a new exhibit detailing the events of the Camp Logan Mutiny and featuring memorabilia from World War I and the African American soldiers of the Third Battalion of the Twenty-fourth United States Infantry Regiment.

In addition, the week of events will also feature exhibit tours; a speaker series including descendants of soldiers and police officers; reenactment of the mutiny; documentary viewing of "Mutiny on the Bayou" and panel discussion; tombstone placement ceremony; marker re-dedication; and book signing by author Angela Holder.

Several notable academics will participate in the speaker series, taking place Saturday, August 26 at the museum. Speakers include:

Paul Bentley, author of All Blood Runs Red and My Torrington Days: A Collection of Writings

Garna L. Christian, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of History, University of Houston and author of Black Soldiers in Jim Crow Texas: 1899-1917

Jerome Gray, vice president and senior press officer at Metropolitan Transit Authority and former news anchor and reporter

Angela Holder, curator and professor of history at Houston Community College, and great niece of Corporal Jesse Moore, who was among the members of the 24th Infantry

Robert Tecklenburg, author of Chasing Pancho Villa, Vietnam veteran and former manager of Veterans Center in Alexandria, Virginia

Chad Williams, Ph.D., associate professor of African and Afro-American Studies, Brandeis University and author of Torchbearers of Democracy: African American Soldiers in the World War I Era

Visitors traveling to Houston for the events may receive a special rate through a partnership with SpringHill Suites Houston Downtown/Convention Center.

The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays. For more information please visit, http://www.buffalosoldiermuseum.com or call 713-942-8920.

100th Commemoration of the Camp Logan Mutiny Schedule

August 21, 2017

Reception, 6:00 p.m.

“Mutiny on the Bayou” documentary and panel discussion, 7:00 p.m.

Buffalo Soldiers National Museum – 3816 Caroline St., Houston

August 22

Camp Logan Exhibit Opening, 10:00 a.m.

Reception, Book Signing & Tour, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Buffalo Soldiers National Museum – 3816 Caroline St., Houston

August 23

Tombstone Placement Ceremony, 10:00 a.m. - College Park Cemetery, 3525 West Dallas

Camp Logan Marker Rededication Ceremony, 5:00 p.m. - Memorial Park, 6400 Haskell @ Arnot

August 25

Reception, Mutiny Reenactment, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Buffalo Soldiers National Museum – 3816 Caroline St., Houston

August 26

Speaker Series, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Buffalo Soldiers National Museum – 3816 Caroline St., Houston

ABOUT THE BUFFALO SOLDIERS NATIONAL MUSEUM

The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum exists to educate the public about the experiences and contributions of America’s Buffalo Soldiers and to preserve the history and traditions of African American soldiers from the Revolutionary War to the Persian Gulf War. The museum is a501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2000 by Vietnam veteran and African American military historian Captain Paul J. Matthews.