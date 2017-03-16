Feel Beautiful Today has helped countless cancer survivors in our area overcome their diagnosis and retake control of their lives, and our goal is to support their ongoing efforts.

Coffey Agencies, an insurance and financial planning firm that provides services to communities throughout northern Alabama and northern Georgia, is embarking on a charity effort in conjunction with the Feel Beautiful Today organization to help fund programs designed to improve treatment efficiency and quality of life for patients battling cancer.

Feel Beautiful Today works with care givers and treatment facilities to offer supplemental and holistic and alternative options that can help in the cancer recovery process. As well, Feel Beautiful Today provides cancer survivors with access to arts and health programs that help alleviate the pain, distress, and depression that often affect cancer patients.

“Feel Beautiful Today has helped countless cancer survivors in our area overcome their diagnosis and retake control of their lives, and our goal is to support their ongoing efforts,” says Cody Coffey, founder and chief executive of Coffey Agencies.

Working with a growing group of online supporters gathered from social media and email channels, Coffey and his team are sharing information about the Feel Beautiful Today charity event with regional families, entrepreneurs, and civic leaders. Future efforts to publicize the event will include a feature article scheduled for publication in the Coffey Agencies online community digest “Our Hometown”: http://www.coffeyagencies.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_46.

Coffey Agencies is an active member of the “Agents of Change” network, and has assisted a number of notable charitable organizations in Alabama and Georgia over the last year. Going forward, the Coffey team plans to continue their policy of finding and assisting new regional charities on a bimonthly basis.

Additional information on the Feel Beautiful Today event has been provided by the Coffey Agencies team on the following page, and all those interested in being part of the charity effort are encouraged to visit: http://www.coffeyagencies.com/Improving-Quality-of-Life-for-Cancer-Patients-and-Survivors_11_community_cause. All other charity events sponsored by Coffey Agencies are maintained on the firm’s permanent Community Causes listing: http://www.coffeyagencies.com/community-cause.

About The Coffey Agencies

As a 28 year resident of Fort Payne Alabama with his wife and two children, Personal Financial Representative Cody Coffey knows many local families. A special knowledge and understanding of the people in his community ensures that Coffey and his team can provide clients with an outstanding level of service. Coffey Agencies are here to help families like yours protect the things that are important – your family, home, car and more. Coffey and his associates can also help you prepare a strategy to achieve your financial goals. To speak with a helpful and knowledgeable expert from Coffey Agencies, please visit http://www.coffeyagencies.com/ or call 256-845-3637.