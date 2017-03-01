Attorney Jeff Heller Named to List of Georgia’s Legal Elite

Attorney Jeff Heller Whether you’re unable to work, struggling financially, or facing criminal charges the legal system can provide a way for you to better your situation. Past News Releases RSS

Attorney Jeff Heller was recently named to the list of Georgia’s “Legal Elite” for his work on behalf of clients. This is the 14th year that leading business magazine, Georgia Trend, has published the special edition, which recognizes a very small percentage of attorneys practicing in the state. Selection is based entirely on attorney voting, which makes this recognition particularly significant within and outside the legal community.

Heller used the announcement of the honor as an opportunity to talk about what it means to help members of our community who need a way forward. “Whether you’re unable to work, struggling financially, or facing criminal charges, the legal system can provide a way for you to better your situation,” said Heller. “This recognition is a reminder of the important role our law firm plays in helping regular people move on with their lives in a positive way.”

About J.M. Heller, Attorney at Law, P.C.: Attorney Jeff Heller brings 30 years of courtroom experience to each client’s case. He has earned the AV Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, which represents the highest level of competence and ethics in the practice of law, and is rated 10.0/10.0 by AVVO. The firm’s office is conveniently on Main Street in downtown Canton, and serves as an effective option for clients in need of strong legal representation across Northwest Georgia.