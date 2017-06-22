Cantor’s Driving School announces that is now is an authorized contractor of the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Motor Vehicles Division (MVD) and offers the final evaluation for student drivers as part of its Green Light package of driving lessons. Upon successful completion of this Final Evaluation, the student receives a Training Completion Certificate (TCC), also called a Road Test Waiver, that the student can present, along with an application for an Arizona driver's license, to waive the Road Test at any MVD or Third Party Provider location.

The Green Light package (http://www.cantorsdrivingschoolaz.com/driver-training-packages.html) from Cantor's Driving School includes five sessions - four regular 2½ hour lessons, and then the 5th session for the Final Evaluation. Per Arizona DOT regulations, a Final Evaluation can only be given after 10 hours of behind-the-wheel driver training with an ADOT MVD approved driving school like Cantor's Driving School. It is the student's responsibility to go to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) to have the TCC (Road Test Waiver) processed and get his/her driver's license. Driving students must be Arizona residents and have a valid Arizona instructional permit to take the lessons and the Final Evaluation.

Owner Frank Cantor comments, “Taking and passing the Final Evaluation with a Cantor’s Driving School trainer can allow students to skip the long wait at the MVD and bypass the MVD road test.” Frank adds, “With the expert instruction from our driving trainers, student drivers are well equipped to succeed at the Final Evaluation.”

To meet the demand for this popular Green Light package and other packages of driving lessons. Cantor's Driving School has recently added two new driving trainers and one more driver training car.

About Cantor’s Driving School in Arizona

Founded in 1976, Cantor’s Driving School is one of the longest continually operated driver training schools in the nation. Over 40,000 drivers have learned to drive with Cantor’s Driving School. Fully licensed, bonded and insured, Cantor’s Driving School is a Arizona state-certified driving school. All Cantor’s trainers are Arizona certified driving trainers and most are former law enforcement officers.

Cantor’s Driving School offer driving lessons (http://www.cantorsdrivingschoolaz.com/driving-lessons.html) for teens and adults. All lessons are private, one-on-one, on-the-road driving lessons, offered 7 days a week, day and evening hours on week nights. Door-to-door service is provided - pick-up and drop-off at school, home or work. Money-saving packages of multiple driving lessons (http://www.cantorsdrivingschoolaz.com/driver-training-packages.html) are available along with single lessons. Online payment is available. The service area includes most of Maricopa County Arizona, including Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, Peoria, Chandler, Gilbert and Glendale.

For more information or to inquire about driving lessons, please call 480-482-1900 or visit Cantor’s Driving School website at http://www.CantorsDrivingSchoolAZ.com. Cantor’s – The Driving School That Gets Results®.