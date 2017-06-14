Cantor’s Driving School Driver Training Car Owner Frank Cantor comments, “We are pleased to offer this new 15-5 combination of the online drivers ed course and on-the-road driving lessons to give new teen drivers a great start to their driving experience and earning their license.”

Cantor’s Driving School announces that it now offers the new 15-5 drivers education program for Nevada teens between the ages of 15½ and 18 who wish to start the process of earning a driver license. The 15-5 program is an alternative to the 30-hour online program and is approved by the Nevada DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles). The "15" refers to the required 15 hours of online instruction, and the "5" is for the 5 hours of behind-the-wheel training from a Arizona-approved professional driving school that teens must complete.

Cantor's Driving School is an Arizona-approved professional driving school and offers both parts of the 15-5 program - the online course and the driving lesson. Students must fulfill both of these requirements to be eligible to earn a driver's license. More details are available at http://www.cantorsdrivingschoolnv.com/15-5.

The online drivers ed course is approved by the Arizona DMV and has 29 lessons. It is 100% online and available 24/7 for convenience. The cost of the course is affordable: $39.95. The certificate of completion can be printed immediately after the course is completed, or can be mailed if a printer is not available.

After the online drivers education course is completed, students can take the five hours of behind-the-wheel training from Cantor's Driving School. The 5 hours is split into two driving lessons of 2½ hours each with a Cantor's Driving School professional driving instructor in a Cantor's Driving School car. Driving lessons are given 7 days a week, day and evening hours. Door-to-door service is provided - students can be picked up and dropped off at school, work, house or apartment. The cost for the 5 hours of driving lessons is $275. Students must have a valid Nevada learner's permit to take behind-the-wheel driving lessons.

Owner Frank Cantor comments, “We are pleased to offer this new 15-5 combination of the online drivers ed course and on-the-road driving lessons to give new teen drivers a great start to their driving experience and earning their license.”

About Cantor’s Driving School in Las Vegas, NV

Founded in 1976, Cantor’s Driving School is one of the longest continually operated driver training schools in the nation. Over 40,000 drivers have learned to drive with Cantor’s Driving School. Cantor’s Driving School is a Nevada state-certified driving school. Fully licensed, bonded and insured, Cantor's Driving School employs former police officers as instructors. All instructors are Nevada state certified and trained in teaching driving skills that help students pass their driver's test and instill good driving habits for life. Cantor's Driving School also offers convenient Nevada state-licensed online driver's education courses. The service area is the entire Las Vegas area in Clark County Nevada, including Sumerlin and Henderson. For more information or to inquire about driving lessons (http://www.cantorsdrivingschoolnv.com/driving-lessons.html), money-saving packages of driving lessons (http://www.cantorsdrivingschoolnv.com/driver-training-packages.html), online driver’s ed courses or other services, please call 702-985-7993 or visit Cantor’s Driving School website at http://www.CantorsDrivingSchoolNV.com. Cantor’s – The Driving School That Gets Results®.