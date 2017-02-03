Christopher Pohle, C2P Government Sales Lead Our goal is to provide small to mid-size companies a competitive advantage in identifying government contracting opportunities for a fraction of the price of our competitors. Past News Releases RSS

Capture 2 Proposal (C2P) is set to release its enterprise market intelligence module to several government contracting businesses in February 2017, with additional modules set to release March 2017. This follows a year and a half product development phase, heavily funded by a San Francisco Venture Capitalist.

The highly sought after solution provides customers with a user-friendly interface that leverages a google-like machine-learning technology. This allows users to find government contract bid opportunities faster and more accurately than any other solution.

“Our goal is to provide small to mid-size companies a competitive advantage in identifying government contracting opportunities for a fraction of the price of our competitors,” Christopher Pohle, C2P’s Government Sales Lead explains. “We leverage an underlying technology we have been developing for over a year, specifically designed to associate information from various sources to provide optimal intelligence to the business developer. This context and insight is unique to C2P, and will bring immediate benefit and advantages to our customers.”

With C2P, users can search by a wide range of data elements, including customer, programs, and topics or keywords within solicitation documents. This is complemented with C2P’s unique Historic Spending Insight of incumbent contracts related to new opportunities. C2P’s powerful, intuitive analytics and visualizations provide insight to prime and sub funding, spending to date, contract modifications, and much more.

This highly anticipated solution was developed by experienced business developers that have an understanding of the data needed to make well-informed decisions. The product development phase was completed in conjunction with multiple market-viable product releases to reputable business development teams within mid-sized companies including Curo International, Informatica LLC, and others.

C2P is a secure, cloud-based, all-in-one business development solution that empowers business developers to effectively: identify federal contracting opportunities; evaluate win probability; oversee pipeline and capture efforts, and manage proposal efforts. Their Opportunity-Centric Intelligence aggregates the solicitation, historic award, agency forecast and industry briefs to provide a holistic view of past, current, and future procurements.

C2P’s CTO, Emma Sulm explains, “Through massive data integration and the utilization of Natural Language Processing and data extraction technologies, C2P intends to set the bar for providing increased accuracy of the market intelligence of opportunities to its federal contracting consumers.”

Founded in 2015, Capture 2 Proposal is a California-based software development company offering business development solution for small to large business in the government contracting market. For more information about Capture 2 Proposal products visit http://www.capture2proposal.com