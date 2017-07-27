We are thrilled that Cb Defense, Carbon Black's market-leading next-generation antivirus (NGAV) solution, is now Silver-level certified by OPSWAT.

The OPSWAT Certified Security Application Program has awarded Silver certification to Carbon Black's anti-malware product, Cb Defense. Carbon Black's certification demonstrates the efficacy of Cb Defense as an effective, market-leading anti-malware product that is compatible with widely used access control solutions.

Carbon Black is the leading provider of next-generation endpoint security. OPSWAT awarded certification to Carbon Black after determining that their next-generation solution, Cb Defense, met a number of strict criteria for compatibility. The OPSWAT compatibility check ensures that a security solution can be detected, classified, and displayed in a network administrator's management console from 200 million-plus endpoints.

OPSWAT will list Cb Defense as a Silver Certified security application on OPSWAT.com. Products that receive OPSWAT Silver certification are strongly compatible with industry-leading NAC and SSL VPN solutions, such as Citrix Access Gateway, Juniper Host Checker, F5 FirePass®, and others. Silver-certified products are able to be detected by these technology solutions, and some remediation and assessment actions are supported.

OPSWAT developed the Certified Security Application Program in 2007 after compiling compatibility requirements from over 50 OPSWAT OEM customers, including industry-leading NAC, CASB, SSO, and SSL-VPN solutions from vendors such as Citrix, Pulse Secure, Cisco, IBM, and Dell. The certification program is meant to help IT administrators find compatible and effective applications for their security stack. The program also helps endpoint security applications vendors who want to certify regularly.

"OPSWAT is proud to award Silver certification to Carbon Black's Cb Defense," said Cristina Stet, Certification Manager at OPSWAT. "As malware continues to evolve, next-generation anti-malware solutions like Cb Defense grow ever more important."

"Cb Defense is keeping organizations around the globe protected from the most advanced cyberattacks," said Patrick Morley, CEO at Carbon Black. "We are thrilled that Cb Defense, Carbon Black's market-leading next-generation antivirus (NGAV) solution, is now Silver-level certified by OPSWAT."

OPSWAT and Carbon Black recommend that all security application vendors learn more about the OPSWAT certification program and certify their latest versions before public release. Additionally, IT administrators can use OPSWAT's list of certified security applications as a resource before purchasing a security solution.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black is the leading provider of next-generation endpoint security. With more than 9 million endpoints under management, Carbon Black has more than 3,000 customers, including 40 of the Fortune 100. These customers use Carbon Black to replace legacy antivirus, lock down critical systems, hunt threats, and protect their endpoints from the most advanced cyberattacks, including non-malware attacks.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global cyber security company providing solutions for enterprises since 2002 to identify, detect, and remediate advanced security threats from data and devices coming into and out of their networks. Trusted by over 1,000 organizations worldwide for this secure data flow, OPSWAT prevents advanced security threats across multiple channels of file transfer and data flow with flexible options of Metadefender solutions and API-based development and threat intelligence platforms. With over 30 anti-malware engines, 100+ data sanitization engines, and more than 25 technology integration partners, OPSWAT is a pioneer and leader in data sanitization (Content Disarm and Reconstruction), vulnerability detection, multi-scanning, device compliance, and cloud access control. To learn more about OPSWAT, please visit http://www.OPSWAT.com.