Carbon Fiber Gear created a compelling new infographic to capture the unique ways in which today’s leading vehicle makers are integrating this incredible material.

Carbon fiber is still looked at as a revolutionary, leading-edge material that delivers the unlikely combination of low weight and high strength. And nowhere is this more evident than in the automotive industry - where carbon fiber is the material of choice for race cars, exotic sports cars, luxury yachts and even high-end motorcycles. This revolutionary material is sought-after by design houses and custom car makers, and its low weight and impressive overall strength and stability helps vehicles accelerate quicker and use less fuel than ever before. With auto enthusiasts continually flocking to carbon fiber to improve all aspects of vehicle dynamics, Carbon Fiber Gear created a compelling new infographic, The Auto Enthusiast's Guide to Carbon Fiber, to capture the unique ways in which today’s leading vehicle makers are integrating this incredible material.

Key insights from the infographic cover all aspects of carbon fiber’s role in the automotive world. From which parts are generally crafted from carbon fiber (the most common being body panels, chassis parts, wheels, and cosmetic items like air vents, dash covers, and license plate frames), to the pros and cons of using carbon fiber in the first place. While it is 10 times stronger and five times lighter than steel, carbon fiber is also quite expensive - prices start at $7 per pound and go up to hundreds. It has been proven to be far safer than steel when a car is involved in a collision, and can improve a vehicle’s reaction to obstacles - thanks to its lighter weight that helps improve handling of the host vehicle. Other interesting sections of the infographic center on the leading vehicles that employ carbon fiber components, how to care for a car constructed of carbon fiber, and also an assortment of compelling facts about carbon fiber itself - facts provided by other experts in the field: detailedimage.com and compositesworld.com. Carbon Fiber Gear delivers an interesting look at the role of carbon fiber in the automotive world.

About Carbon Fiber Gear

Flaunting the provocative company slogan “Carbon Fiber is the New Black,” Carbon Fiber Gear is fanatical about the high-tech material. So they set out to create an ever-increasing catalog of superior carbon fiber-based lifestyle products that are as useful as they are sleek and attractive. From carbon fiber tables and chairs to wallets and money clips made with flexible carbon fiber material, they’ve scoured the world to create an exciting collection of carbon fiber gear that offer sophisticated good looks at a reasonable price point. All items are available through their website, where they serve both domestic and international clients.