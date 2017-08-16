Of the tens of thousands of companies who have applied to the Inc. 5000, only a fraction have made the list more than once. A mere 4 percent have made the list six times

CardCash, the nation’s largest gift card exchange has been named one of the nation’s fastest growing companies for the sixth time. The Inc. 5000 list is a highly coveted group of privately owned companies recognized for their fast growth. On average, companies recognized this year have grown sixfold since 2013. “Over a stretch when the economy grew just 6.7 percent, that’s a result most businesses can only dream of,” said Eric Schurenberg, President and Editor in Chief of Inc. Media.

This is CardCash’s sixth time being featured on the Inc. 5000 list. “Of the tens of thousands of companies who have applied to the Inc. 5000, only a fraction have made the list more than once. A mere 4 percent have made the list six times,” confirmed Schurenberg.

CardCash was co-founded in 2009 by Elliot Bohm, CEO and Marc Ackerman, COO. CardCash is no stranger to recognition for their accomplishments, and has been cited by various major media outlets including Forbes, ABC, Fox, CNN and more.

CardCash is a venture backed business that harnesses the collective power of unused and unwanted gift cards to save consumers money every time they shop. They raised $6 million in stage one capital funding from Guggenheim Partners in 2013. In 2014, they raised $6 million in debt funding from Sterling National Bank, a subsidiary of Sterling Bancorp. In July 2014, it acquired Silicon Valley based competitor Plastic Jungle. In October 2014, CardCash formed a strategic partnership with Incomm Corporation. This has opened the door for CardCash to benefit from InComm's vast network of retail partners. CardCash has also partnered with major retailers including CVS, United Airlines and Walmart.

Behind CardCash’s record growth is a strong team with even stronger leadership. “What truly drives us is the constant focus of our entire team on our mission of helping everyone save money,” confirms CEO Elliot Bohm. CardCash purchases unused or unwanted gift cards from those who don’t want them and sells them to those who do. Doing so empowers consumers to use their gift cards how and when they want, while leveraging this new market to save money on thousands of brands. “In today’s economic climate, we are more proud than ever to have saved our customers more than $50 million since our founding,” continued Bohm.

CardCash is a thriving technology company, with an industry leading development team. “Customers increasingly demand speed and convenience and our technology team is very focused on delivering just that,” says Thomas Butt, CTO. The numbers support this. CardCash customers keep on returning for more and more savings. “Modern web technologies like sophisticated single page applications, high speed RESTful APIs, highly scalable microservices, and artificial intelligence give us the tools to constantly improve our operational efficiency and customer experience,” explains Butt.

Over the years, CardCash has moved to a primarily eGifting model, focusing on digital gift cards rather than physical ones, as well as automating the verification process. Looking into the future, CardCash will continue to revolutionize the industry with custom built technologies providing the most secure, convenient and fastest platform possible.

CardCash’s customer centric philosophy also demands an industry leading support team. “Our support team is dedicated to ensuring every customer is valued and given the attention they deserve. As the company grows, we are constantly training our team, increasing their efficiency, and growing as necessary to consistently exceed our customers’ expectations,” according to Hershy Moskovits, SVP of Operations. CardCash also reports each call being answered in an industry leading 20 seconds, which confirms their focus on great service.

Where is CardCash headed in the future? “No one like spending more money than they have to,” says Shmuli Rosenberg, CRO, “once you use CardCash you never shop without it again, our job is to educate more and more people about this amazing way to save money. We will be stepping up our outreach to ensure that everyone knows that there is a better way to shop.”

“What is truly behind our growth is the growing community we built of smart shoppers who want to save money,” highlighted Bohm “we cannot adequately express our appreciation to all our customers for making this dream a reality.”