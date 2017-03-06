"But effective care is more than the sum of its experts. Setting up a plan so that the work of all these specialists fits together in a way that's best for the patient is a critical and often overlooked piece of the puzzle," said Suzanne Filby-Clark.

Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan announced today that they will be expanding their care management program, providing this service for a greater number of individuals. By improving the efficiency of their services and increasing the scope of their work, the care management team will be able to assist more elderly Michigan residents to preserve their independence and self-assurance.

Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan is dedicated to providing elderly individuals with disabilities or impairments with services that promote active living and self-reliance. Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan does not provide care directly but coordinates with a myriad of different specialist healthcare providers. The agency looks at a patient's individual needs and compiles a care plan that meets all the patient's needs. This year, the agency plans to expand its services and offer care management to a greater number of people thanks to the improved use of federal, state and local funds.

"People often think it's just a matter of finding more help, another doctor, a better therapist," said Suzanne Filby-Clark, Deputy Director and Care Management Director at Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan. "But effective care is more than the sum of its experts. Setting up a plan so that the work of all these specialists fits together in a way that's best for the patient is a critical and often overlooked piece of the puzzle."

For more information on the increase in service capacity or any of the care coordination services offered by Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan, interested parties can visit http://www.aaawm.org or call their office directly at 616-456-5664. Individuals can also visit the agency in person at 3215 Eaglecrest Dr. NE in Grand Rapids, Mich. 49525.

Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan is a non-profit healthcare coordinator that works with the elderly to craft effective care management plans. They plan, develop and advocate for the in-home care for adults, especially the socially and economically vulnerable. Their mission is to provide the elderly with the care needed to maintain independence and dignity.