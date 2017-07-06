Compassionate Care Movement Through Carepostcard and the Movement, we will facilitate sharing gratitude as well as receiving it, making for happier providers and patients—and ultimately kinder care for all.

This Compassion Day, Wambi, LLC announces the launch of its affiliate Carepostcard, LLC, an innovative way to spread gratitude in the healthcare community. Carepostcard is a free, user-friendly tool for patients and healthcare professionals to write and share electronic postcards of appreciation and for prospective patients to identify compassionate providers in their area.

Wambi is dedicated to bringing compassion to the forefront of healthcare and offers a patient-driven employee recognition platform for healthcare organizations to achieve that mission. While working to improve patient satisfaction through engaging healthcare workers, members of Wambi’s leadership team realized that there was no effective way to publicly appreciate providers.

Alex Coren, Wambi Inventor and Co-founder, emphasizes the profound impact that gratitude, expressed and received, has on patient and caregiver experiences. “I view the world through a lens of compassion,” says Coren, of Miami, Florida. “Utilizing Wambi to drive cultural change, reduce caregiver turnover, and improve satisfaction is salient. However, in order to systemically effectuate change in healthcare, we needed to start a movement within our communities—the Compassionate Care Movement. Carepostcard is our vehicle to propel the Movement.”

Carepostcard’s mission is threefold: users are able to visit the site to write and share notes of gratitude to their treasured care providers; healthcare providers can receive notifications, as well as view, share, and promote their Carepostcards; and prospective patients are able to use the site’s Carefinder tool to search for compassionate providers in their area by reviewing Carepostcards written by other patients.

As Rebecca Metter, Wambi CEO explains, “Promoting compassionate care is part of everything we do. Through Carepostcard and the Movement, we will facilitate sharing gratitude as well as receiving it, making for happier providers and patients—and ultimately kinder care for all.”

About Carepostcard

Carepostcard, LLC, a Wambi affiliate, is an innovative and free digital platform that offers a public way to express gratitude for outstanding care providers. Based in Los Angeles, CA, Carepostcard drives compassionate care by enabling a seamless way for patients to thank their providers and prospective patients to search for compassionate providers in their area. Carepostcard’s mission is to promote and improve compassionate healthcare through appreciating care providers. To learn more, visit http://www.carepostcard.com.

About Wambi

Founded in 2016 and based in Los Angeles, CA, Wambi, LLC delivers a patient-driven healthcare recognition and performance platform. Wambi uniquely addresses patient satisfaction from where it starts, with the caregivers, through the eyes of the patients. It offers a gamified digital platform informed by real-time patient satisfaction, which serves to improve caregiver engagement, decrease turnover and burnout, and elevate the patient experience. To learn more, visit http://www.wambi.org.