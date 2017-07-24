Vengreso to Deliver Social Selling Program for Carew International

Selling with Social - Vengreso & Carew International Social media is an incredibly powerful selling tool, but it is also complex and changing at the speed of light. Our customers trust Carew to provide top-tier social selling expertise with the very latest insights and best practices.

Vengreso announced today a strategic partnership with Carew International©, a leader in sales training services, to deliver Selling with Social for Sales Professionals as an ongoing program. The training program will be delivered by Vengreso’s team of digital sales and social selling experts.

Carew CEO Jeff Seeley believes the interest in social selling training is due to increased recognition among business leaders that sales professionals should harness the power of social media to be effective in the modern sales era.

“Our pilot program in April sold out – the interest was overwhelming,” said Seeley. “Social media is an incredibly powerful selling tool, but it is also complex and changing at the speed of light. Our customers trust Carew to provide top-tier social selling expertise with the very latest insights and best practices. Leveraging social media for sales growth is a game changer and will create an immediate competitive advantage for any organization that deploys it.”

“The modern buyer expects to be engaged through digital channels. The modern seller must know the do’s, don’ts and best practices to deliver a good experience for the modern buyer,” said Kurt Shaver, CSO and Co-founder of Vengreso. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with one of the most respected leaders in the sales training industry to deliver the Selling with Social for Sales Professionals program,” says Shaver.

Participants in Selling with Social for Sales Professionals will:



Take their digital profile from resume to a sales resource that attracts buyers

Leverage social media to find and engage high potential prospects

Grow their social network to create opportunity and strengthen relationships

Influence their network to take action

Turn social connections into tangible lead engagement

Create a competitive advantage and ensure buyers think of you first

Carew’s next open enrollment session of Selling with Social for Sales Professionals will be a two-day program to be taught by Vengreso founder and CEO Mario Martinez Jr., August 8-9, in Cincinnati. For more information or to register, contact Carew at 800.227.3977, info(at)carew.com or visit Carew online.