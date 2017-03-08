Caregiving, Simplified My brothers and I are guardians for Dad. We had a lot to deal with when he moved into assisted living. This app helped me coordinate his care and communicate with my brothers - one in England, one in Maine - during this emotional time. – Mary Frances Main

Caregiving for an aging loved one in need of assistance just became simpler thanks to a first-of-its kind “caregiving organizer” app, available for free from Caring Village.

The protected mobile application makes it easier and safer for families to coordinate activities, collaborate with one another, and improve communication when making important caregiving decisions. The app’s “virtual caregiving village” enables families to communicate using the secure in-app messaging feature and access everything they need in one place ― anytime, anywhere ― including their loved ones’ schedule of events, medication lists, legal, medical and financial documents, daily care plans, to do lists, volunteers, and wellness journals. Caregivers can engage family and friends to assist them with transportation, meal deliveries, errands, companion care and other important caregiving responsibilities to ensure their loved ones are living with comfort, dignity, and purpose.

"As mentioned in Tech Crunch this past February, “Caring Village” is another startup worth looking at. They are all about the connection between family, caregivers, and care recipients,” said Anne Marie Kilgallon, Vice President of Enterprise Strategy and Innovation at the AARP.

Caregiving can be one of the most compassionate and fulfilling things a person can do, and the Caring Village team aims to make it more manageable for caregivers – helping them feel more in control, worry less, and have more quality time to spend with loved ones.

“My entire life turned upside down when my wife and I became caregivers for my mother-in-law who was diagnosed with dementia,” said Mike Behrmann, CEO and co-founder of Caring Village. “We realized that the most important thing we needed to do was communicate effectively with other family members, her care professionals, and neighbors. The ability to organize caregiving activities was critical for ensuring our mom was safe and well cared for. This life event inspired us to develop a software application to help families overcome these challenges and bring families together.”

Today, there is a staggering and growing number of caregivers in the U.S. By 2020, more than 45 million unpaid family caregivers will be caring for 117 million people in need of assistance, resulting in one caregiver for every 2.6 persons needing care, according to Project Catalyst. This market dynamic will continue to place strains on family caregivers because many are also balancing responsibilities of their own families and careers. They often feel overwhelmed, unable to juggle an ever-growing list of tasks, and desire real-time communication regarding their loved one’s daily care and general well-being.

Technology is just beginning to play a greater role in the area of caregiving. Currently, 71 percent of caregivers are interested in using technology to support their caregiving tasks, but only 7 percent are using care-related technology, according to AARP’s 2016 Caregiving and Technology study.

Many families are rallying together to take care of a loved one in need of assistance because outsourcing care is too costly. Caring Village enables families to collaborate and help loved ones continue to live in their own homes or communities, saving a considerable amount in alternative care settings.

Caring Village can be accessed at http://www.caringvillage.com and is available on Google Play and on the App Store.

###

About Caring Village

Caring Village is a caregiving content and technology solutions company that improves the lives of caregivers and their care recipients. Caring Village offers a free easy-to-use caregiving mobile app, content, preparedness checklists, and a marketplace to bring ease to the overall caregiving experience and peace of mind to an estimated 45 million caregivers in the US responsible for caring for over 117 million people in need of assistance. Founded in 2015, Caring Village is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Segue Technologies, Inc. located in Arlington, VA. To learn more, visit http://www.caringvillage.com.