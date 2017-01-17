With all of the innovative changes and growth happening at Wholesale Screening Solutions, we are thrilled to have someone like Carl joining our team.

Wholesale Screening Solutions welcomes Carl Cogdill to the team as the Vice President of Vendor Management and Process Engineering. Cogdill previously held senior leadership positions with several of the largest retail screening firms in the industry. His most recent position was with Employment Screening Services as their Vice President of Operations.

When asked about joining the Wholesale Screening Solutions team, Cogdill said:

“I have been a client and a fan of Wholesale Screening Solutions for many years. I jumped at the opportunity to join their team. I knew they had a culture of quality with a focus on technological innovation. I look forward to helping advance the company during this period of accelerated growth.”

As a wholesale provider of criminal records research, civil records, and verifications, Wholesale Screening Solutions (WSS) offers clients quality, speed, accuracy, and affordable pricing.

WSS’s commitment to quality and customer service has enabled them to establish a proven track record in the industry of public records research.

Matthew Lowers, the President of Wholesale Screening Solutions, commented, “With all of the innovative changes and growth happening at Wholesale Screening Solutions, we are thrilled to have someone like Carl joining our team. We believe that his management expertise and prior experience in the background screening industry will prove to be essential to future company growth.”

About Wholesale Screening Solutions

Wholesale Screening Solutions is the go-to source of vital data for employment screening, tenant screening, and risk mitigation service providers nationwide. Combining innovative technology and deep human insight, Wholesale Screening delivers unique value to enable better, more efficient decision making and greater compliance.