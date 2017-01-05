Carmen Perez Releases Her New Music EP "Space Girl"

Carmen Perez "Space Girl"

Singer & songwriter Carmen Perez is releasing her new music EP “Space Girl” January 5, 2017. The EP touches on Scandinavian pop while channeling Carmen's Puerto Rican rhythmic heritage. Carmen is a blend of a Latin Sade, Kylie Minogue, Gloria Estefan & Janet Jackson, yet she mimics no one.

This EP follows Carmen Perez's hits on Billboard's Top 40 Hot Dance Club Play & Top 10 UK Commercial Pop Charts, “Emergency” & “Overload,” and Carmen's UK chart topper, the Super Stylers remix of “Run Little Devil.” Also, on October 31st, 2016, a song Carmen co-composed, “Pajarito,” was released to be included in the popular chillout/lounge series, “Café Del Mar - Dreams 9” album.

EP was produced by hit songwriter/producer Sigurd Røsnes (Cher, Namie Amuro, Kumi Koda, BoA, Ace of Base to name a few). Sigurd Røsnes scored a #1 with Cher on Billboard’s Hot Dance Music Chart and #1 on Billboard’s Latin Chart with Luis Fonsi. He has also had #1 singles in Japan, Korea, France and Holland.

Carmen currently has a popular recurring role as Captain Vasquez on the Robert Rodriguez/Mark Burnett hit Emmy-Nominated TV series “Lucha Underground” on El Rey Network. She has over 60 acting credits and has exhibited and sold her paintings internationally. Carmen is proud to have served her country on active duty in the U.S. Army for 6 years.

