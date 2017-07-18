Carolina Restoration Services is the largest family-owned and operated full-service disaster restoration firm in NC. Over the years, we’ve always remained true to our purpose, core values, and unwavering commitment to helping our clients with compassion and excellence. Many things have changed over the years, but this never will!

Carolina Restoration Services proudly announced that they have been ranked by the Triangle Business Journal as the 21st largest general contracting firm in Central North Carolina’s Triangle region (Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill) by gross billings. This distinction is a key milestone for Carolina Restoration Services which is the largest family owned and operated, full-service disaster restoration firm in North Carolina.

Carolina Restoration Services has consistently provided comprehensive, certified, turnkey insurance reconstruction solutions for tens of thousands of satisfied residential and commercial clients since 1997, and this year Carolina Restoration Services celebrates its 20th anniversary.

“We are very proud to serve the Triangle region and very grateful to be recognized by the well-respected Triangle Business Journal, which does an excellent job showcasing the Triangle’s most progressive and innovative companies,” said Travis Bailey, Vice-President, Carolina Restoration Services. “We truly care about our team members and, in turn, they care tremendously about our clients. This is evidenced by the many client endorsements we receive each month in the form of emails, letters, reviews and surveys.”

Added Bailey: “This accolade from the Triangle Business Journal recognizes our continued strong growth over the last 20 years, which began with just a few team members and has now grown to almost 100. Over the years, we’ve always remained true to our purpose, core values, and unwavering commitment to helping our clients with compassion and excellence. Many things have changed over the years, but this never will!”

In addition, Carolina Restoration Services has been named among the “Triangle’s 50 Fastest-Growing Companies” for the third year in a row, and has been awarded “Best Family Business”, “Best Places to Work” and “Employer of the Year”, respectively.

