USLegal, Inc. Hires Criado and Tyler to Expand Marketing Efforts

USLegal, Inc., which owns top domains including USLegal.com, USLegalForms.com, and FormsPass.com, today announced two key additions to its senior leadership team. Carrie Anna Criado has joined the company as an attorney and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and Edward Tyler has come aboard as Director of Partnership Alliances. Both bring a wealth of experience in the media industry and in marketing, branding, content, and website development.

“Carrie and Ed have joined USLegal at a pivotal time for the company,” said USLegal CEO Frank D. Edens. “We have been in business for almost 20 years providing online legal solutions for attorneys, small businesses, and consumers. As we get ready to evolve our business and expand product and service offerings, their roles will be crucial to our future success.”

At USLegal, Criado will lead marketing and advertising efforts, develop strategic communications plans, and oversee media and public relations initiatives. She will also work on website content, product development, brand development, and social media.

The move marks Criado’s return to USLegal where she had previously served as a staff attorney and Director of Public Relations for the company. Most recently, she was Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing at the University of Houston Law Center. Criado has also served as Communications Director for The Climate Project founded by Former Vice President Al Gore. She has worked as a television journalist for KVII-TV, KEYT-TV, and KUHT-TV and was a national TV field producer for The First Amendment Center at Vanderbilt. Criado received a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and earned her J.D. at the University of Houston Law Center. Criado is licensed to practice law in Texas and Tennessee.

Tyler comes to USLegal as a seasoned senior management executive with a media industry career that spans 38 years. In his role as Director of Partnership Alliances, he will focus on building strategic relationships and business development.

Tyler has been part of the executive teams that developed and launched 13 new media brands including Car Audio, Law Technology, MetalWorking Digest and GSN Magazine for the homeland security industry to name a few. He honed his career in top media companies including, Hearst, New York Law, Curtco, Cygnus and for the last 13 years, ran World Business Media, LLC, a media company he founded and has since sold.

For more information, please visit https://corporate.uslegal.com/management-team/.

About USLegal, Inc.

USLegal, Inc. is a multi-faceted legal publishing company which provides online legal solutions for attorneys, small businesses, and consumers. Its web properties include USLegal.com, USLegalForms.com, FormsPass.com, and more. USLegalForms.com is the largest, oldest, and most acclaimed source for downloadable legal forms on the Internet. USLegalForms.com has been recognized as the best legal forms company from 2006-2016 by Top Ten Reviews in all categories, including forms, features, customer service and ease of use. For more information, visit http://www.uslegalforms.com. USLegal has maintained an active presence on the Internet as a legal publisher since 1997. Traffic to USLegal websites exceed 2 million unique visitors per month. Its assets include an attorney directory with more than 40,000 attorneys listed. For more information, visit http://www.uslegal.com.

Media Contact:

Carrie Criado

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

USLegal, Inc.

carrie(dot)criado(at)uslegal(dot)com

(281) 616-5957