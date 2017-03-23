ServiceMaster Kwik Restore- Cary, IL

ServiceMaster Kwik Restore has been in business for over 50 years and during that span, they have become the main provider of disaster restoration and cleaning services in the northwest Chicago suburbs, including lake county, McHenry County and Kane County. RestorationMaster recently built new micro-sites on RestorationMasterFinder.com for ServiceMaster Kwik Restore to help improve their online presence in their main service areas. The new micro-sites are highly optimized to attract relevant, local search traffic in their service areas and provide a higher volume of sales leads.

RestorationMaster built new micro-sites for Cary, IL and Woodstock, IL that include service pages for ServiceMaster Kwik Restore’s main services such as water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, and carpet cleaning among others. People within these areas who search for these services will find these new micro-sites which will help boost the number calls and increase the conversion rate for ServiceMaster Kwik Restore.

About RestortionMasterFinder.com

RestorationMasterFinder.com, or RMF, is a lead generation website built by Proceed Innovative to provide quality, cost-effective sales leads for businesses in the disaster restoration, furniture restoration, and cleaning industries. The highly optimized micro-sites on RMF help attract more relevant, local search traffic for listed businesses to help increase their volume of sales leads and conversions. RMF is highly visible on major search engines including Google, Yahoo, and Bing as well as many local, vertical, and social media web portals.

About ServiceMaster Kwik Restore

ServiceMaster Kwik Restore was purchased by original owners Wayne and Clara Lutz in 1977. Between 1977 and 2007 when the Lutz’s sold the business to current owner Kevin Kallas, ServiceMaster Kwik Restore merged with several other ServiceMaster businesses to expand their territory in the northwest Chicago suburbs as well as their services to include disaster restoration as well as disaster cleaning services. ServiceMaster Kwik Restore is committed to providing quality disaster restoration and cleaning services and each of their technicians receive extensive training.

Call ServiceMaster Kwik Restore at (815) 261-9195 to schedule a carpet, upholstery, hard floor or air duct cleaning services. They are also 24/7 available for emergency water/fire/board up services.