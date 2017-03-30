CastPlus and Omny Studio Partner to Drive Podcast Monetization

CastPlus logo “From discovery, to scheduling and real time analytics, brands and podcasters will find it easy to execute ad campaigns efficiently and with clear ROI.”

CastPlus, a podcast advertising platform, today announced a partnership with Australian podcast host, Omny Studio, to pair influential podcasters with brands and agencies seeking to monetize on the explosive growth of podcasting. Under terms of the partnership, podcasts hosted with Omny Studio will gain access to CastPlus’ extensive list of advertising partners.

“This partnership means Omny’s clients will be able to instantly monetize their shows without the challenges typically associated with drawing advertising partners to podcasts,” said Uriel Zecharia, CEO and Co-founder of CastPlus. “The explosive growth of podcasting and uniquely engaged nature of podcast listeners provides a tremendous monetization vehicle for multiple industries.”

According to recent findings from Edison Research, more than 42 million Americans listen to podcasts every week and, unlike traditional radio, podcast listeners are highly engaged with their content: 88% of fans listen to all or most of the episodes of their favorite show, according to Midroll. Further, the Interactive Advertising Bureau released research in late 2016 that shows showing stats podcast ads increase purchasing intent for 65% of listeners. This has led to new market segments materializing for podcast advertising, including music publishers seeking to grow revenues for back catalogs, and radio broadcasters turning to podcast advertising to monetize repackaged shows from traditional broadcasts.

“The difference between the CastPlus service compared to other podcast advertising marketplaces is that we’re an end-to-end platform, not just an index,” said Zecharia. “From discovery, to scheduling and real time analytics, brands and podcasters will now find it much easier to execute ad campaigns efficiently and with clear, measurable ROI.”

Omny Studio noted that this partnership represents a key step in its plan to increase monetization options for podcasters on their hosting platform. “Advertising dollars have been slower to flow-through to the podcasting space in Australia than in the States, but that’s changing,” said Sharon Taylor, CEO of Omny Studio. “We’re excited to be able to offer our podcasters easier access to brands who understand the power of podcasts,” she said, adding that Omny Studio expects the partnership with CastPlus to bring more advertisers to the Australian market and help expand the reach of client’s shows to the United States.

About CastPlus

CastPlus is a community-based, cross-promotion service that provides podcasters and advertisers with a better way to engage listeners. With CastPlus, podcasters are able to manage and target ads in real time, keeping ads relevant to their audience for increased income. Through its partnerships with top agencies, including Performance Bridge Media, Ad Results Media and Oxford Road, CastPlus enables podcasters and advertisers to collaborate seamlessly and efficiently.

About Omny Studio

Omny Studio is an all-in-one on-demand audio management solution that helps content creators grow and measure their audience, reduce production costs and monetize. Their hosting platform enables radio stations and podcasters to focus on publishing high-quality content for listeners.

Factoids

More than 42 million Americans listen to podcasts every week

The percentage of Americans listening to podcasts is growing steadily

88% of fans listen to all or most of podcast episodes

Podcast ads increase purchase intent for 65% of listeners

Nielsen now measuring podcasts as part of Digital Audio Rating service

Outlook for podcasting includes growing profits, better user experience