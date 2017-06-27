CBIG Consulting Marks 15-Year Milestone

We’ve developed and deployed uniquely targeted, rapid-fire solutions that better leverage a client’s data assets and improve ROI.

Global business intelligence pioneer CBIG Consulting announced this week the firm has officially hit 15 years of successful growth and advancement in BI and Big Data analytics solutions. Since the organization’s founding in 2002, CBIG has fully evolved from its data warehousing solution roots, building full life-cycle service models that incorporate long-term strategic management goals behind all of its service offerings today.

President and spokesperson Todd Nash said CBIG’s partners were prescient in recognizing and recruiting talented professionals in the field, and then taking advantage of these staff proficiencies in new technology as the firm expanded to create a knowledge-share program. “Pooling our collective intellectual resources and diverse skill sets in data architecture and data science, we all believed we could become leaders in data innovation,” he stated.

Nash noted that much of CBIG’s current success can be traced to newer services within its company portfolio that incorporate real-time BI capability, scalability, and departmental autonomy so a given business unit isn’t forced to be dependent on another for timely analysis and insights. He added that this service model construct has been particularly effective in impacting data monetization, marketing innovation, sales optimization, and customer 360 solutions. “We’ve developed and deployed uniquely targeted, rapid-fire solutions that better leverage a client’s data assets and improve ROI,” Nash remarked.

Looking forward, CBIG’s leadership team is determined to build upon its 15 years of success and continue to push the envelope in finding creative solutions that resolve client challenges.

About CBIG Consulting:

CBIG Consulting is an international team of experts in Business Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Data Warehousing, and Cloud-based Analytics platforms. Named a top BI and Big Data consulting firm by independent research organizations and publications, CBIG’s management consultants, business analysts, data scientists, architects and engineers are seasoned professionals dedicated to the analytics space. CBIG works with global enterprises, mid-size businesses, and non-profit organizations in solving mission-critical reporting and analytical needs. CBIG is headquartered in the Chicago area and has additional offices in San Francisco, Boston, Denver, Austin, Raleigh, Irvine and Seattle in the U.S.; Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Singapore serving the Asia-Pacific region; and London serving the EMEA region. For more information, please visit http://www.cbigconsulting.com