Global Business Intelligence and Data Analytics firm CBIG Consulting released its annual report for fiscal year 2016 in recent days, confirming that last year has been very good for them indeed. Co-founder Don Arendarczyk stated, “For the foreseeable future, data will be the biggest engine driving business innovation and growth. CBIG’s record revenues and number of new clients signed in 2016 are a testament to Big Data’s growing value in today’s global economy.”

Arendarczyk noted that the primary catalyst in CBIG’s steady growth in 2016 was its Strategic Analytics practice. He said that providing Analytics as a Service better amalgamates big picture goals with scalable, sequential initiatives clients can build on to achieve continuous ROIs throughout the process and beyond. Toward that end, Arendarczyk added that much of CBIG’s recent work in this domain involves customer migrations to more secure Cloud environments to enable multi-platform access to real-time, actionable information.

Based on positive forecasts from most industry analysts and CBIG’s own trending data, Arendarczyk said, "The evolving role of data-driven solutions to build and improve customer relations, and expand into new markets, will be fun to watch in 2017."

About CBIG Consulting:

CBIG Consulting is an international team of experts in Business Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Data Warehousing, and Cloud-based Analytics platforms. Named a top BI and Big Data consulting firm by independent research organizations and publications, CBIG’s management consultants, business analysts, data scientists, architects and engineers are seasoned professionals dedicated to the analytics space. CBIG works with global enterprises, mid-size businesses, and non-profit organizations in solving mission-critical reporting and analytical needs. CBIG is headquartered in the Chicago area and has additional offices in San Francisco, Boston, Denver, Austin, Raleigh, Irvine and Seattle in the U.S.; Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Singapore serving the Asia-Pacific region; and London serving the EMEA region. For more information, please visit http://www.cbigconsulting.com