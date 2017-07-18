PYOP Studio Art Attack LV in La Vernia, TX One of my favorite things about owning a paint your own pottery studio is seeing the joy my business brings to people of all ages! I love seeing families and friends create together.

As summer winds down and the 2017-2018 school year gears up, millions of parents will soon find themselves with more time on their hands, the desire or need to generate additional income, and an interest in making a lasting positive contribution in their community. According to the Contemporary Ceramic Studios Association (CCSA), launching their very own CCSA-member Paint Your Own Pottery (PYOP) studio could be the ideal way to achieve all of these goals.

Located across the U.S., Canada, the UK and around the world, CCSA-member PYOP studios provide people of all ages with a variety of DIY craft activities, including pottery painting, canvas painting, clay hand building, jewelry making, glass fusing, candle making, board art, mosaic making, and more. A full list of CCSA-member PYOP studios is available at http://www.paintyourownpottery.com.

“More individuals and groups are discovering, experiencing and falling in love with PYOP studios — and they’re telling their family, friends, and co-workers to check it out,” commented CCSA executive director Dena Pearlman. “Given this surging growth and buzz, there’s never been a better time to launch a PYOP studio. In addition to being a rewarding business opportunity, the relationships that owners build with their clients, as well as with networking and marketing partners in the community, are inspiring and enriching.”

According to the CCSA, the seven reasons why a PYOP studio could be the ideal entrepreneurial opportunity include:

1. Interest in PYOP continues to grow, and is a main driving force behind the surging global DIY craft movement.

2. PYOP studio owners do not require any artistic background or skills. If they do not wish to become sessions facilitators — or if they need time to develop their skills — they can easily recruit local artisans to lead the way.

3. PYOP studio owners enjoy the pride and rewards of 100% owning their own business, but they do not work in isolation, as they continuously receive tools, support and assistance from the CCSA, as well as their fellow members across the world.

4. Relative to many other business opportunities, launching a PYOP studio is affordable and requires minimal start-up costs.

5. Finding a suitable PYOP studio location is typically affordable, fast and easy.

6. Much of the work running a PYOP studio can be done remotely, including from a home office.

7. Running a PYOP is highly rewarding, as the experience is positive and enjoyable for individuals and the community as a whole.

On this last point, Erin Racioppi, the owner of CCSA-member PYOP studio Polka Dot Pots noted: “One of my favorite things about owning a paint your own pottery studio is seeing the joy my business brings to people of all ages! I love seeing families and friends create together.”

People who want to learn more about potentially launching a CCSA-member PYOP studio are invited to contact Dena Pearlman at (888) 291-2272 or dena(at)ccsaonline.com. A video is also available at https://youtu.be/B3YFrHnNcPE.

Facebook users can follow the CCSA at https://www.facebook.com/ccsapaintyourownpottery, or connect with PYOP fans across the world at https://www.facebook.com/Paint-Your-Own-Pottery-206166622756971.

About the Contemporary Ceramic Studios Association

The Contemporary Ceramic Studios Association (CCSA) is a not-for-profit trade association serving the needs of ceramic and paint your own pottery studios and suppliers around the world. The Mission of the CCSA is to promote creativity and excitement about our industry and be a resource for our members. Whether you're a seasoned studio owner or someone who is thinking about opening your own Paint Your Own Pottery studio, this is the place to be. Learn more at http://www.ccsaonline.com.