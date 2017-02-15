Jay Kleinman, CEO “For the first time, an organization will be able to lay clinical models side-by-side with our proprietary, nontraditional health data sets to capture the holistic needs of their populations." - Jay Kleinman, CEO

Healthcare professionals have long lacked the ability to easily pair social determinants of health with clinical data to assess the overall health risks of their managed populations. CentraForce Health aims to shake up the insight gap by launching Social Stratifier, a social risk stratification tool that segments the population around social risks and delivers critical intelligence and actionable insights, allowing healthcare organizations the ability to supercharge their population health management strategies.

“Our philosophy is that when you are able to pair clinical segmentation analytics with nontraditional intelligence, your impact on the populations you serve grows. We’re delivering predictive variables known to materially impact health such as stress levels, medication adherence, health education and key social determinants of health to reduce risk and improve health outcomes,” says CentraForce Health CEO, Jay Kleinman. “For the first time, an organization will be able to lay clinical models side-by-side with our proprietary, nontraditional health data sets to capture the holistic needs of their populations."

Social Stratifier uses a locally sampled and representative segmentation process to ensure precision while protecting PHI. Populations are defined and segmented by risk level and condition. Patient-centric insights are then layered into the stratification tool which healthcare organizations can use to design behaviorally relevant programs, improve needed support, enhance interventions, drive impact in wellness programs and generate stronger, more successful outreach and communications. The social risk stratification system does not focus exclusively on condition populations with high risk behaviors; it also segments into mid and low risk groupings. “The produced insights on these higher and lower tiers will allow for early intervention and outreach to help prevent unexpected and costly encounters,” adds Jon Pelzer, CentraForce Health’s Chief Innovation Officer.

“While understanding your population’s clinical indicators is critical, we are seeing that real success in this move to fee-for-value will come in understanding your population’s needs outside the care setting,” adds Kleinman. “We’re excited to be able to help close the gap between the data healthcare organizations have and the data they need to drive this success.”

About CentraForce Health:

CentraForce Health http://www.centraforcehealth.com/ provides the actionable insights that close the gap between the data healthcare organizations have and the data they need to improve clinical outcomes, patient engagement and ROI in the changing healthcare environment. Without compromising privacy, our proprietary PopulationCentric Intelligence Platform provides comprehensive population health intelligence on social determinants, conditions and treatments, health behaviors and attitudes, as well as the most powerful channels for targeted outreach and communication. These actionable insights cannot be derived or ascertained from traditional healthcare data sources, and are used by providers, payers, pharma and devices companies, consultants and other healthcare service providers to improve outcomes and business performance.