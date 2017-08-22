Centria Healthcare is a leading provider of home-based catastrophic injury and rehabilitation services, private duty nursing, supportive living services and Applied Behavior Analysis therapy for children with autism.

Centria welcomes the following new team members:

Rob Barrow

Rob Barrow joins Centria Healthcare as Executive Vice President, with a focus on improving clinical compliance and utilization to support the national growth of ABA Therapy. Prior to joining Centria, Rob was the Chief Operating Officer for Wright & Filippis, where he led a successful operational and clinical restructuring program for the Michigan based provider. Earlier assignments include CEO of Doctors Hospital, and he led the international strategy for Henry Ford Health System. Rob earned his MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, a Bachelor’s Degree in Business at Davenport University, and Engineering from Burnley College, England.

Jody H. Boorstein, CPA

Jody joins Centria Healthcare as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Jody is focused on the strategy and growth of Centria as it pursues its mission of “enriching lives through providing unparalleled service and support.”

With experience in companies ranging in size from Fortune 500 to middle market, including private-equity owned, Jody was most recently Chief Financial Officer at Aero Communications, Inc. after serving as CFO at The Professional Group, a Belfor USA Group Inc. company. Jody has previously held various finance positions at Kelly Services, Inc. and Heller Financial, Inc. A Certified Public Accountant, she began her career at Arthur Andersen & Co. Jody earned her MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and her BBA from the Steven M. Ross School of Business at The University of Michigan.

Steven Merahn, MD, FAAP

Dr. Steven Merahn joins Centria Healthcare as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Merahn, a pediatrician with special training in child psychodynamic psychotherapy and interests in medical complexity and children with special needs, was most recently the Chief Medical Officer for US Medical Management, a 14-state 42-office primary care network and accountable care organization delivering care to complex/fragile patients in their home under a team-based model, where he provided clinical leadership towards quality and performance improvement.

Trained in Pediatrics at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, NY, Dr. Merahn spent the early part of his career with the New York City Department of Health, where he shaped policy and developed programs for early childhood, infant care and early intervention, maternal-child health and families with special needs. Dr. Merahn has had a diverse career spanning healthcare communications, publishing and healthcare information services, IT software and digital media, hospital and integrated delivery networks, health plans and accountable care.

Darren Schwartz

Darren joins Centria Healthcare as the Chief Sales Officer and Executive Vice-President. His areas of focus are building the outreach and sales team that connects Centria with referral sources, as well as internal process improvement.

Prior to joining Centria, Darren was the Senior Vice-President of Sales for Groupon where he built, grew, and maintained an effective team, process and strategy that aligned with serving the company’s merchant partners as well as internal financial targets. The growth of the team from a staff of 40 to 1,000 led to a 3,000% increase in revenue. Darren earned a BS in Multidisciplinary Studies with concentrations in Economics, Psychology and Communications from Michigan State University.

