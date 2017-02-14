Chaffin Luhana Joins AAJ's Leaders Forum

Chaffin Luhana LLP, a national plaintiffs-only law firm, is pleased to announce that it has joined the American Association for Justice’s (AAJ’s) Leaders Forum, and will now be taking part in the non-profit group’s activities to promote safety and corporate accountability.

Leaders Forum firms make a difference in their communities by holding powerful corporations responsible for protecting public safety, and by increasing awareness of important issues such as medical negligence and dangerous and deadly products. Chaffin Luhana’s mission to “Do Good by Doing Right” fits well with AAJ’s work to support individuals and their families, and to ensure that every person has access to justice.

AAJ established the Leaders Forum over ten years ago to help spread the message of fairness for injured persons and to increase efforts to safeguard victim’s rights. Eric Chaffin, founding member and managing partner of the Chaffin Luhana law firm, expressed his eagerness to join with other forum members to advocate for important issues affecting the firm’s clients.

“By becoming members of AAJ’s Leaders Forum,” he said, “we’ll be in a better position to expand our reach when it comes to protecting individual rights. AAJ advocates on certain issues before Congress and federal agencies, taking family concerns all the way to the top where laws can be changed and corporations held accountable. We’re looking forward to doing our part in helping to reach these goals, and to capitalizing on the additional educational and networking opportunities the forum provides for our firm, and by extension, our clients.”

“AAJ’s values are aligned with Chaffin Luhana’s core values to stand up against corporate greed on behalf of everyday people to make sure their voices are heard and their injustices are addressed,” said Partner Roopal Luhana.

AAJ started out as the National Association of Claimants’ Compensation Attorneys (NACCA) back in the 1950s, when their main goal was to secure strong representation for victims of industrial accidents. They emerged as the Association of Trial Lawyers of America (ATLA) in 1977, and expanded their work to protect the right to trial by jury.

In 2006, they changed their name again to the American Association for Justice, and today stand as a robust international coalition of attorneys, law professors, paralegals, and law students seeking to strengthen the civil justice system.

The move is a timely one by the Chaffin Luhana firm, as corporate cover-ups that put public safety at risk are ongoing. Just recently, air bag manufacturer Takata pled guilty to wire fraud and agreed to a $1 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over their defective air bags (United States of America v. Takata Corporation Case No. 16-20810). Emails exchanged between members of management revealed efforts within the company to manipulate air bag test data to hide evidence of problems. As a result, three former Takata employees have been indicted for wire fraud and conspiracy. Takata air bags have been linked to over 16 deaths and nearly 200 injuries worldwide.

“They’re actually going out and covering up to auto manufacturers as well as to safety administrators what’s going on with the testing of these products,” Chaffin recently told CBS News on KDKA, Pittsburgh. “That’s one of the most reprehensible parts of this that the Justice Department is going after.”

