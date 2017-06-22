Chartio dashboard with Shopify data Our partnership with Shopify Plus enables us to better serve the eCommerce market, where data is of paramount importance.

Chartio, continuing on its mission to democratize data across organizations, today announced that it is joining the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program. A division of Shopify that focuses on emerging brands and high-volume businesses, Shopify Plus is a centralized commerce platform for the next-generation of retail. Working with Shopify Plus, Chartio offers high-growth brands the ability to analyze and visualize their eCommerce data using Chartio’s award-winning data exploration platform, to extract measurable insights and drive growth.

Consumers today expect an increasingly multi-channel approach to shopping. One that allows them to switch seamlessly across devices, or from a merchant’s brick-and-mortar environment to its website, or directly from the sites they use on a regular basis such as Facebook and Amazon. To create a seamless and highly personalized experience for these consumers, data needs to be readily available and actionable. Chartio’s solution with Shopify Plus provides a holistic 360 view of eCommerce data across these channels and devices. The simple elegance of the Chartio solution means that merchants can get up and running quickly with a high user adoption rate.

“We are excited to be a part of the Shopify Plus technology partner ecosystem,” said Alex Poulos, SVP Marketing and Business Development at Chartio. “Since the beginning of working with the Shopify Plus team, we have had nothing short of great alignment towards bringing to the market innovative new solutions for today’s modern online merchants.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Chartio to the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program,” said Jamie Sutton, head of technology partnerships at Shopify Plus. “This program recognizes the best-in-class solution that, together with Shopify Plus, further enables the rapid growth and innovation possibilities of today’s modern merchant.”

“We continue to break new grounds with our go-to-market strategy,” said Dave Fowler, CEO and founder of Chartio. “Our partnership with Shopify Plus enables us to better serve the eCommerce market, where data is of paramount importance. This is a market that we have had great success in and we want to continue this momentum with industry leading partners like Shopify.”

