Fans and followers of the award-winning lifestyle video web series, Checking In With Chelsea, have helped the brand reach and surpass the coveted milestone of 1 million views. Host and namesake of the series, Chelsea Lipford Wolf, offers advice on small home improvements, along with inspiration and know-how to tackle creative projects and upgrades for the home via her monthly web episode.

Checking In With Chelsea, part of the Today’s Homeowner Media family, launched its first web show in July 2014, and has added a new episode the first of each month. Currently, the brand boasts an archive of 36 original episodes, available at CheckingInWithChelsea.com and YouTube. Top performing episodes include:



In addition to the monthly web episode, Wolf creates fresh blog content weekly, delivering even more creative ideas for improving indoor and outdoor spaces. As a first-time homeowner herself, Wolf uses her own home as a backdrop for trying new techniques, and shares successes and lessons learned along the way. “I want anyone who visits Checking In With Chelsea to be able to complete a project without having to seek additional information elsewhere,” comments Wolf. “I’m a firm believer in ‘you learn by doing,’ so I enjoy inviting viewers into my home to experience projects and providing the steps and knowledge they need to add special touches to their personal space.” From Pinterest-inspired décor, to gardening and lawn care, to small repairs and transforming side-of-the-road finds, Checking In With Chelsea offers how-to content and creativity for every homeowner.

Milestones during the past year include:



Over 500% increase in social followers (Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, YouTube)

33% increase for monthly unique visitors

28% increase for site visits

17% increase for page views on CheckingInWithChelsea.com

Continued growth and success of Checking In With Chelsea has attracted partnerships with national brands such as Southern Patio, Woodcraft, Titebond and Moen. Southern Living online recently featured two CIWC episodes. Future plans include expanding the distribution platform for the web series, and construction of a new studio set with live broadcast capabilities.

About Chelsea Lipford Wolf & Checking In With Chelsea

As the daughter of National Home Improvement Expert and host of Today’s Homeowner TV and radio, Danny Lipford, Chelsea Lipford Wolf is a born-and-raised home enthusiast. She adds her crafty skills and passion for DIY to Today’s Homeowner Media as co-host of the top-rated, nationally-syndicated Today’s Homeowner TV Show alongside her dad. In addition, Chelsea maintains the brand’s home lifestyle and décor blog and web-series, Checking In With Chelsea at CheckingInWithChelsea.com. Checking In With Chelsea has earned 2 national Telly awards for excellence, and delivers project ideas for the home including repurposing items, simple repairs and upgrades, crafts and other innovative solutions for the home.