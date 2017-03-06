The goal of our Community Program is to grow healthier communities by supporting worthy grassroots organizations and we really hope everyone pitches in to help Growing Home and all the people they serve.

Tunnell Insurance Agency, a full-service insurance and financial services provider serving the families of greater Chicago with an ongoing community enrichment program, has announced a new partnership with nonprofit Growing Home. Through fieldwork, classroom instruction and personalized case management, Growing Home brings healthy food options to underserved neighborhoods as they prepare participants to enter full-time, stable jobs in Chicago’s food and farming industries. Readers wishing to support this worthy cause may now donate at https://www.crowdrise.com/growing-a-healthier-community.

With a guiding vision of creating healthy people and communities, Growing Home been helping people find meaningful careers through skills learned by farming for fifteen years. In fact, in 2016 a full 95% of their program graduates secured employment. Governed by a belief that everyone deserves to have a good job and everyone deserves to eat well, Growing Home provides on-the-job experience to people with employment barriers. They start people on the path to self-sufficiency by using their unique model to provide economic stability, career support and healthy food options to neighborhoods with the greatest need. Growing Home’s farms are located on the South side of Chicago so they may provide nutritious food and opportunity to an area with high rates of unemployment and poverty. With sustainable economic resources and better health, neighbors are able to participate in the rejuvenation of their community.

“We are honored to do what we can to help Growing Home and the fantastic work they do,” said John Tunnell, owner of Tunnell Insurance Agency. “The goal of our Community Program is to grow healthier communities by supporting worthy grassroots organizations and we really hope everyone pitches in to help Growing Home and all the people they serve.”

Readers who would like to join Tunnell Insurance in their quest to help grow a healthier community need not reach into their own pockets to do so. The agency itself has pledged to donate $10 to Growing Home for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote, with no purchase necessary. To recommend family and friends for a no-obligation quotation, simply visit http://www.tunnellinsuranceagency.com/Growing-a-Healthier-Community-_24_community_cause.

Meanwhile, the agency’s caring team is busy mobilizing social media, email and text message communications to promote the initiative for Growing Home, and have also dedicated a full page of their vibrant community magazine to spotlight the cause. The current issue of Our Hometown magazine, which is delivered to thousands of households in the Chicago area every month, may be viewed here http://www.tunnellinsuranceagency.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_41.

Tunnell Insurance will continue to work for deserving causes such as Growing Home as part of their commitment to operate as Agents of Change in their community. Readers are invited to suggest ideas for future campaigns through this link: http://www.tunnellinsuranceagency.com/Submit-A-Community-Cause-Idea_50. To learn about past initiatives and bookmark for future reference, please visit http://www.tunnellinsuranceagency.com/community-cause.

About Tunnell Insurance Agency

A full-service insurance firm serving families from two locations in Chicago, John Tunnell and his team of caring professionals have one simple mission: to provide the finest insurance and financial products in the industry while delivering consistently superior service. Their focus is on helping families to protect the things which are most important to them (their families, homes, businesses, cars and more) while developing strategies to achieve long-term financial goals. The agency has made an ongoing commitment to positively impact the communities they serve by vigorously seeking out and supporting local worthy causes through their celebrated ‘Agents of Change’ movement. Their dedicated agents may be reached by calling 773-279-8600. To learn more about the agency, please visit http://www.tunnellinsuranceagency.com/.