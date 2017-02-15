The Children’s Place has helped so many young people in our area overcome child abuse and begin the healing process, and our goal is to ensure they can continue providing these crucial services

Cindi Heal & Associates, an Anchorage area firm offering asset protection services and financial planning assistance to families and business owners in the Matanuska Valley region, is announcing a joint charity event in conjunction with The Children’s Place to raise funds and support for victims of child abuse.

Alaska currently ranks the highest in the nation for substantiated child abuse cases. Since 1999, The Children’s Place has helped improve outcomes for area children by working with government agencies, law enforcement, and area volunteers to build a safe and nurturing facility that provides a central location for the case work, evaluation, and treatment of children victimized by child abuse.

“The Children’s Place has helped many young people in our area overcome child abuse and begin the healing process, and our goal is to ensure they can continue providing these crucial services,” says Cindi Heal, founder and acting director of Cindi Heal & Associates.

With the help of her professional team, Heal is making connections with nearby families, civic leaders, and business owners over social media and email to help galvanize support for The Children’s Place. Further efforts to generate support for the ongoing charity drive will include a full length feature article scheduled for publication in “Our Hometown,” a local interest webzine hosted by Cindi Heal & Associates: http://cindiheal.com/magazines/.

Cindi Heal & Associates is one of the newest members of “Agents of Change,” a nationwide charity support network. As part of this membership, Heal and her team plan to work with and support new charitable organizations in the Anchorage area on a semi-annual basis.

Readers that want to help provide for local victims of child abuse are invited by The Children’s Place and the Cindi Heal & Associates team to follow this link and take action in support of the charity event: http://cindiheal.com/causes/place-heard-place-helped/. Additional information on future charitable organizations and nonprofit agencies sponsored by Cindi Heal & Associates will be provided on the agency’s permanent Community Causes listing: http://cindiheal.com/community/.

About Cindi Heal & Associates

As a Personal Finance Representative in Palmer, agency owner Cindi Heal knows many local families. Her knowledge and understanding of the people in her community ensures that clients of Cindi Heal & Associates are provided with an outstanding level of service. Cindi and her team look forward to helping families protect the things that are most important - family, home, car and more. Cindi Heal & Associates also offers clients a preparation strategy for achieving their financial goals. To contact an expert at Cindi Heal & Associates, visit http://cindiheal.com/ or call (907) 746-0505.