The Mark Shaw Agency, a family managed firm in Wetumpka that provides asset protection services and financial planning assistance to residents of central Alabama, is embarking on a charity drive in cooperation with local nonprofit Adallum house aimed at assisting area children in need.

Founded by local couple Pete and Angie Spackman, the Adullam House provides orphans and children from at-risk and troubled homes in Elmore County a way out. Adallum House is a faith-based organization that works to change outcomes for area children by meeting their basic needs as well as offering spiritual leadership to overcome life’s challenges.

“We’ve seen too many children in our community locked in cycles of poverty and crime, and our goal in working with Adallum House is to help at-risk children in our region get a new start in life,” says Mark Shaw, founder and executive director of the Mark Shaw Agency.

To generate local support for the Adallum House charity event, Shaw and his team are taking to the Internet by building an online social media and email nexus to share information with local families and civic leaders. The Shaw team will also be publishing a feature article detailing the charity event in the next issue of “Our Hometown,” a monthly community interest webzine hosted by the firm: http://www.markshawagency.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

To date, the Mark Shaw Agency has assisted half a dozen nonprofit groups and charitable causes operating in the central Alabama region. As members of the national “Agents of Change” charity support network, the Shaw team plans to continue hosting bimonthly charity events for a wide variety of regional causes.

Everyone that would like to be part of the central Alabama charity initiative to support the Adallum House and assist at-risk children is invited to join the Mark Shaw Agency by following this link and taking action:

http://www.markshawagency.com/Guiding-At-Risk-Children-Towards-a-Bright-Future_16_community_cause. Previous charity drives sponsored by the Mark Shaw Agency can be reviewed from the company’s Community Causes listing: http://www.markshawagency.com/community-cause.

