Chiropractic Care the Key to Success for National Judo Glory

Dr Ray Marquez DC Silver Medalist I didn’t do chiropractic care so much for pain relief, (although I did have pain in my neck and lower back), I did it to improve the flexibility of my joints and to maximize my range of motion. Chiropractic care helps me to train as much as possible.

Myrtle Beach BJJ & Judo club owner, Dr Ray Marquez recently tasted great success in two high level judo tournaments in the month of July 2017. Winning all four matches at the United State judo Association Summer Nationals to claim the National Title, he followed up his success with a silver medal at The Veterans International Judo US Open.

Being 47 years of age, with a body that has experienced many injuries and several accidents over the years, Dr Marquez attributes his success to a regular chiropractic care treatment program.

Dr Marquez states “I didn’t do chiropractic care so much for pain relief, (although I did have pain in my neck and lower back), I did it to improve the flexibility of my joints and to maximize my range of motion. Chiropractic care helps me to train as much as possible and enables me to ensure my body was as prepared as possible to compete.”

Chiropractic care does this by breaking up adhesions and scar tissue which form around the joints, it decompresses these joints allowing the nervous system to function as it should, and it also helps to reduce any inflammation. These aspects ultimately mean the body has a greater range of motion, and this formed the key to success for judo glory.

Dr Marquez is fortunate in that he owns two chiropractic clinics, one in Vineland, New Jersey, the other in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was able to receive regular adjustments from the doctors working for him, which helped to clear up his neck and low back pain, and then ensure his joints were given the greatest range of motion as possible.

Moreover, Dr Marquez had a meniscus tear in his knee that required surgery a year prior, and treated this regularly with cold laser therapy to help keep any inflammation down as a result from training.

Dr Marquez believes this regular chiropractic care, along with regular training and exercise, gave him that extra edge over his opponents to claim his high standings at this level of competition. He also believes chiropractic care can help anyone to further their sporting pursuits and be able to enjoy or compete for many years.

About

Dr Ray Marquez DC is the owner of Back Pain Relief Center. He has two clinics, one in Vineland, New Jersey, the second in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he operates a walk in policy in both. He is also the joint owner of Myrtle Beach BJJ & Judo, based in Murrells Inlet in Myrtle Beach.