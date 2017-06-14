Doctors on Liens and Del Mar Chiropractic Sports Group are working together to offer quality care for personal injury patients in Del Mar, Carmel Valley, and La Jolla. The full team at Del Mar Chiropractic Sports Group is very well regarded in the med-legal community and the practice assists personal injury patients with their physical injuries and legal cases

For more than 20 years, Doctors on Liens, the leading network of doctors working on a lien basis, has been connecting personal injury victims with over 160 of the best doctors throughout California. Through the years, attorneys have made thousands of requests for Doctors on Liens to expand their network throughout San Diego County, and now, with the addition of Del Mar Chiropractic Sports Group, Doctors on Liens can take pride in yet another esteemed practice in the San Diego region.

A graduate of the prestigious Parker University in Dallas Texas, Dr. Milligan, DC received his doctorate following his undergraduate degree from San Diego State University in Kinesiology. After graduation, Dr. Milligan perfected his knowledge of personal injury and trauma care at several highly-regarded practices in Texas and California before taking over his current practice. Dr. Milligan has completed several advanced trainings related to personal injury including:



Diagnostics, Risk Factors, Clinical Presentation and Triaging the Trauma Patient

Neurodiagnostic Testing Protocols, Physiology and Indications for the Trauma Patient

Crash Dynamics and Its Relationship to Causality

Neurodiagnostics, Imaging Protocols and Pathology of the Trauma Patient

Documenting Clinically Correlated Bodily Injury to Causality

Documentation and Reporting for the Trauma Victim

MRI Spine Interpretation and Spinal Biomechanical Engineering-Primary Spine Care

Radiography, X-Ray Supervisor and Operator Certification

Partnering with Dr. Milligan is Dr. Atherton Sorrenti, DC. A fellow graduate of the prestigious Parker University in Dallas Texas, Dr. Sorrenti, DC received her doctorate following her undergraduate degree from Campbell University in Kinesiology. After graduation, Dr. Sorrenti perfected her knowledge of pediatric chiropractic care and personal injury at several highly-regarded practices in Texas and California before taking over her current practice. Dr. Sorrenti has completed several advanced trainings related to personal injury including:



Clinically Applicable Exercise Physiology – Spinal Rehabilitation

Webster Technique Certification 2014 – International Chiropractic Association

The Essentials of Chiropractic Care for Children

Full-spine Segmental Evaluation and Adjusting

Exam procedures. Pediatric analysis and adjustment with emphasis on Thompson, Logan analysis

Evaluation and Adjusting Protocols: Correcting Primary Spinal and Cranial Subluxation Patterns

Practical Neurology

Mastery of Chiropractic Principles and Practice

The full team at Del Mar Chiropractic Sports Group is very well regarded in the med-legal community and the practice assists personal injury patients with their physical injuries and legal cases by offering:



Individualized treatment plans for each patient with no generic approaches. Their vast array of services includes chiropractic, acupuncture, and massage therapy

Same day and next day appointments to provide prompt pain relief

Detailed and accurate documentation of injuries and med-legal reports completed within two weeks of patient discharge

Thorough communication with personal injury law firms to ensure legal cases progress as quickly as possible

Referrals to qualified orthopedists, neurologists, and imaging facilities.

Says Doctors on Liens President, Samantha Parker, “What I really love about our new practice in Del Mar is how they use an approach to chiropractic that includes discovering any underlying causes of pain and makes whole body adjustments in order to get the patient back to normal as quickly as possible. It’s no wonder that so many of their personal injury patients end up getting wellness care after their recovery. And when you include the added expertise of their acupuncturists and massage therapists, it really is a comprehensive approach.”

Doctors on Liens is an innovator in the medical lien specialty referral industry and has forged close relationships with both legal firms and medical practices over the past 20 years. Doctors on Liens features medical specialties including board certified orthopedic surgeons, neurologists, general practitioners, psychologists, and chiropractors. Each medical office is independently owned and operated and all appointments can be conveniently scheduled directly with the facility.

Doctors on Liens lists medical professionals who offer medical services on a lien basis in Southern California, Central California, and Nevada.