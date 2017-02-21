Doctors on Liens has added Mendonca Spine Care Center to their leading network of doctors working on a lien basis for personal injury and worker's compensation patients. For years, personal injury attorneys have asked for our help finding quality doctors in the Central Valley and I’m thrilled to now connect with them with the doctors and medical professionals at Mendonca Spine Care Center.

Doctors on Liens has announced the addition of Mendonca Spine Care Center in Tulare, CA, directed by Dr. Kendell Mendonca, to its growing network of doctors in Central and Northern California. Dr. Mendonca specializes in personal injury and worker’s compensation injuries including injuries stemming from car accidents such as whiplash, back pain, neck pain, hip and knee pain, and headaches. Specializing in non-surgical, spinal treatments to help avoid unnecessary medication, he brings the highest level of care available to injured patients.

Dr. Mendonca graduated Suma Cum Laude from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles and has served the Tulare and Visalia community for over 25 years at his private practice. With decades of experience under his belt, Dr. Mendonca is highly respected in the local med-legal community and will now be available to an even larger community through the Doctors on Liens network. Dr. Mendonca brings a wide array of impressive certifications and advanced trainings to the expanded base of patients including:



Industrial Consulting

Whiplash: The Masters Program

Cox Flexion/Distraction Technique

Advanced Cervical Spine Training

Nonsurgical Spinal Decompression including Parker University National Certification

Kennedy Decompression Technique Certification

Active Therapeutic Movement (ATM)

Says Doctors on Liens President, Samantha Parker, “Our network has been expanding rapidly in Northern and Central California thanks to amazing doctors like Dr. Mendonca. We have held our doctors to the highest standards for over twenty years and Dr. Mendonca far exceeds the hopes I had for partnering with a doctor to help patients in Tulare and Visalia. His commitment to his techniques and continuing education are second to none. For years, personal injury attorneys have asked for our help finding quality doctors in the Central Valley and I’m thrilled to now connect with them with the doctors and medical professionals at Mendonca Spine Care Center.”

Doctors on Liens is an innovator in the medical lien specialty referral industry and has forged close relationships with both legal firms and medical practices over the past 20 years. Doctors on

Liens features medical specialties including board certified orthopedic surgeons, neurologists, general practitioners, psychologists, and chiropractors. Each medical office is independently owned and operated and all appointments can be conveniently scheduled directly with the facility.

Doctors on Liens lists medical professionals who offer medical services on a lien basis in Southern California, Central California, and Nevada.