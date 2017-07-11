I just wish that Choose It Right, with all of its benefits, was available when I was going through my college search process. I know my parents would have loved having this information at their fingertips.

Choose It Right, a St. Louis-based company, today announced that it has launched its new cloud platform. Choose It Right provides online college match and education services that help student-athletes and their families make better decisions about choosing the right college, major and future career, as well as smart loan borrowing, maximizing the chances of getting into the sports program of choice, scholarships, and more.

Using Choose It Right, customers will instantly receive their personalized, all-inclusive Smart College Report. This report includes a list of colleges that best match their preferences and profile, along with numerous resources and information as to how to make the right choices considering the financial aspects of attending college. What is so great about the Smart College Report is that it compresses a process normally taking over 100 hours to just a couple minutes. “We simplify the college search process by eliminating 100+ hours of college research with just the click of a button, so that families can focus on colleges that really fit their needs,” said Tim Twellman, Choose It Right’s SVP of Student Athlete Services.

Choose It Right was co-founded by a team of entrepreneurs, software engineers, content development experts, and former professional athletes, including Tim and his son Taylor Twellman, ESPN’s lead analyst for Major League Soccer and a former MLS MVP, and Jason Pinson, a serial entrepreneur and business executive in Internet-based software companies. They came together sharing the same vision to create a service that provides student-athletes and their families with education about higher education, helping them to make better, more financially sound decisions about choosing a college and the right sports program.

“Choosing which college to attend is a big decision, as attending college is a major stepping stone to your future. Choose It Right and the Smart College Report will make this decision easier for you,” said Taylor, Choose It Right’s Student Athlete Advisor. “I just wish that Choose It Right, with all of its benefits, was available when I was going through my college search process. I know my parents would have loved having this information at their fingertips.”

The company’s flagship product, the Smart College Report, has many benefits, including:



Matches student-athletes with colleges based upon their specific academic and/or sports-related preferences;

Provides student-athletes with detailed contact information for college coaches;

Helps families determine how much they should actually spend and/or borrow intelligently for college;

Helps student-athletes to understand the current and future ramifications of taking out financial aid/student loan debt;

Saves over 100 hours of researching colleges and sports programs;

Provides student-athletes and their families with “done-for-you” services where they will receive everything from a targeted list of college choices that match their preferences to helpful information about financial aid, choosing an academic major, and more;

Gives a “family based” approach to college by enabling all key family members to be involved in the decision-making process; and

Enables parents to help their son or daughter envision their future now by giving them the tools and resources necessary to see what the future looks like in light of the college they ultimately choose.

Jason Pinson, Choose It Right’s Chief Executive Officer, summarized that he co-founded Choose It Right to provide “Education about Higher Education.” “There are many services that educate consumers on how to buy a home or a car, and not overpay for it; however, for higher education, Choose It Right is a one-of-a-kind service that truly helps to educate student-athletes and their families and provides them with meaningful guidance as to how to view college education from a return on investment, or ROI, standpoint. We're excited to provide such a unique service that can truly make a big difference and positively impact the lives of high school students before and after attending college." said Mr. Pinson.

