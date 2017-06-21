New York-based fine jewelry designer, Christina Malle, is bringing her classical design aesthetic to market with her new website, http://www.christinamalle.com. A former human rights attorney, Malle’s concern for mine to market transparency is at the forefront, taking exceptional care to ensure all materials are responsibly sourced, with recycled precious metals, and conflict-free gemstones. Each piece is meticulously executed at the bench by hand, invoking classical motifs and forms translating perfectly to modern, everyday wear. The designer’s signature rosette is incorporated into much of the jewelry.

The new Christina Malle website features a Cabinet of Curiosities section, inspired by the Kunstkammer, or theatre of the world, originating in the sixteenth century. Sharing art, nature and the beauty inspiring her work, rosette motifs appear throughout the virtual cabinet. A full shop is available online, searchable by type: earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets, as well as a cufflinks, key rings and silver section. Other sections feature her custom designs, as well as separate sections on her handmade process and responsible sourcing.

Timeless and chic, her hammered ring with a rosette, slim rosette bangle, flower twist lever back earrings and rosette studs are all available in 18K, as well as sterling silver. For the jet set, or those who love the look, the St. Tropez collection necklace and earrings luxuriously dangle with layers of faceted blue sapphire, adding glamour to a classic resort look.

Malle says of her website launch, “I am delighted to launch this site and share my jewelry. My designs can be put on in the morning and worn all day. They are easy and elegant, and responsibly sourced. It is important for me to create jewelry with integrity, inspired by motifs in paintings, art and nature. The use of the rosettes has always spoken to me. In Renaissance paintings and other works of art, they are a pleasure to discover, and do not take a very discerning eye to identify when looking around. A rosette is also in the center of the Chartres labyrinth. To me, the motif perfectly encapsulates the beauty of nature, which is why I chose them as a signature in many pieces.”

To order online, visit http://www.christinamalle.com, or contact the designer directly by email at info(at)christinamalle(dot)com, or by calling 917-488-9338. For more information about this press release, contact Olga Gonzalez at Pietra PR at info(at)pietrapr(dot)com, or by calling 212-913-9761.

About Christina Malle Jewelry

Christina Malle, G.G., is a classically trained goldsmith, who uses the finest materials to hand fabricate timeless and elegant jewelry. A former human rights attorney, Christina is committed to using recycled gold and responsibly sourced gemstones. She is a proud member of both Ethical Metalsmiths and the Mercury Free Mining Group, the latter of which is working to remove mercury from artisanal and small-scale gold mining communities. Her fine jewelry features 18K gold, sterling silver and beautiful gemstones. For more information, visit http://www.christinamalle.com.