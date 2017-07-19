Advertising Agency, id8, designs rebrand for City of Canton in Georgia "Our new brand showcases the unique community we are and gives our residents and businesses something to rally behind," said Angela Thompson, Communications & Outreach Director for the City of Canton.

The City of Canton in north metro Atlanta has updated its brand identity with the help of advertising agency id8, Canton’s marketing department, and residents of Canton. The new messaging and images highlight Canton’s unique mountain landscape, its vibrant business and arts sectors, and the Etowah River, which flows through the city. In the logo, a bright blue line representing the Etowah River runs through bold green letters that spell “Canton,” signifying themes of connectivity, community and nature.

New key messages include: “Canton: A Destination for Everyone,” “Consider Yourself Invited,” and “You Belong Here.” Images showcase residents kayaking at Hickory Log Creek Reservoir, attending festivals and shopping downtown, among other activities.

"Our new brand showcases the unique community we are and gives our residents and businesses something to rally behind. We are proud of Canton and now we have a brand to help share our story. id8 has been the perfect partner for us and we are thankful they took the time to listen and hear what we value every step of the way,” said Angela Thompson, Communications & Outreach Director for the City of Canton.

id8 completed a rigorous process to develop Canton’s new image. It conducted 25 individual leadership interviews, 40 location interviews, a stakeholder workshop, a community focus group, netnography research & ESRI tapestry segmentation report and an online survey that received more than 450 responses from Canton residents, employees, business owners and visitors.

id8 has some unique connections and experiences that made it a prime candidate to lead the redesign. The company’s art director, Julie Cofer, is a longtime resident of Canton. Plus, id8 has completed similar successful initiatives for Marietta Square, the City of Kennesaw, and Cobb County.

“What makes this project unique from most city branding projects is that the residents really helped to shape the branding and messaging. No one knows Canton better than the people who live there so we wanted to leverage their thoughts and ideas as much as possible. It was important to us that Canton’s new brand reflect the people and businesses that reside there,” said Kriston Sellier, President of id8.

Canton is located 40 miles north of Atlanta in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Cherokee County. The city is home to around 25,469 residents according to the U.S. Census, and has experienced tremendous growth in the last decade, both in population and development.

City leaders have led numerous key economic development initiatives meant to drive and manage that growth, such as the redevelopment of its downtown and a variety of mixed-use projects that prioritize work/life balance and parks and recreation. City branding can play a significant role in attracting the right kind of businesses and residents to spur economic growth and development.

About id8

id8 is a full-service boutique advertising agency located in north metro Atlanta on the Marietta Square. id8 offers numerous marketing services including branding, print design, marketing strategy, packaging design, website design, advertising, social media, and copywriting. id8 has won numerous awards for its work including a SEED Award, GDUSA Graphic Design Awards, and American Graphic Design and Advertising Awards. For more information, visit http://www.id8agency.com. Follow id8 on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn.