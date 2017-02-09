GuildQuality’s 2017 Guildmaster Award Honors Classic Metal Roofs, LLC

"Knowing that this award represents our customer’s satisfaction for both the quality and service that they received is an honor." - Mike Gonet

Classic Metal Roofs, LLC received a 2017 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Since 2005, GuildQuality, an Atlanta-based third-party customer satisfaction software surveying company, has powered the Guildmaster Award to recognize and celebrate home building, remodeling, and contracting professionals demonstrating the highest level of customer service within the U.S. and Canada.

Out of 600+ eligible applicants, Classic Metal Roofs, LLC is one of 300+ businesses within the residential construction industry recognized by GuildQuality for consistently delivering superior customer care.

In determining which businesses received the 2017 Guildmaster Award, GuildQuality reviewed thousands of survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates, and considered two primary metrics for each candidate: the percentage of customers stating they would recommend the business to friend and the percentage of customers who responded.

Classic Metal Roofs, LLC. achieved a recommendation rate of 90% or above from their customers surveyed by GuildQuality.

"We are very happy to have received this award. It is always our top priority to deliver the best metal roofing options and expert installation to our customers. Knowing that this award represents our customer’s satisfaction for both the quality and service that they received is an honor," said Mike Gonet, the senior partner of Classic Metal Roofs, LLC.

For more on the 2017 Guildmaster Award and qualifications, visit http://www.guildquality.com/guildmaster/.

About Classic Metal Roofs, LLC.

Exclusively a metal roofing contractor, Classic Metal Roofs, LLC is an EPA lead-safe certified firm providing energy-efficient roofing. All of their work is completed by their own highly-trained employees. Classic Metal Roofing LLC is a proud member of the Metal Construction Association, the Metal Roofing Alliance, and the American Institute of Architects.

About GuildQuality

Over 2,300 residential construction professionals rely on GuildQuality’s customer satisfaction surveying software to help them deliver exceptional customer service and get the recognition they deserve for their commitment to quality. Join GuildQuality’s community of quality today and see your company through your customers’ eyes. For more information about GuildQuality, visit http://www.guildquality.com