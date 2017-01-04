Fighting tyranny, poverty or disease will provide no enduring cure for suffering if we don’t first start by providing clean water.

North Carolina-based One Million Goal Inc. is pleased to announce a year of great success in its efforts to provide clean water and raise awareness of the world’s water crisis. During 2016, the nonprofit organization accomplished many firsts: its first three One Million Goal-funded water projects, its first trip to bring water to communities in Nicaragua, its first joint effort to raise awareness with veteran-owned Engage [Apparel] Co., and its first community-involved outreach event to raise awareness about the global water crisis. Additionally, in 2016, OMG increased its direct funding to water projects 250 percent over the prior year.

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with the first steps, and One Million Goal is taking those steps in stride,” says founder Garret Biss. “We are proud to have made such progress during this last year toward our mission of helping bring clean water to one million men, women and children worldwide.”

In just two years, One Million Goal has made thousands of people conscious of the desperate need for water and has inspired hundreds to donate to this global cause. Through a collaborative effort with charity: water, One Million Goal supported three water projects that will bring safe, clean drinking water to nearly 1,000 people in Rwanda and Ethiopia. Additional funding by One Million Goal supporters will provide for another three water projects that are expected to be completed later this year.

In addition to fundraising for water projects in Africa, One Million Goal traveled to Nicaragua with the Trashwater organization to provide simple and effective water filtration systems to families forced to drink water regularly contaminated with sediment, bacteria and parasites. During a trip to Nicaragua in March, One Million Goal and Trashwater procured and distributed 40 Filtron bucket systems that are each capable of filtering enough water to provide for a family of four for up to five years. The organizations also installed an Atlantic Ultraviolet water filtration system in a youth home, ensuring safe water for all the children and caretakers who reside there.

However, One Million Goal's mission is not to just provide water to those in need, but it is also to raise general awareness about the severity of the global water-shortage epidemic and the extensive, negative impact of this water crisis. A lack of clean drinking water—a fate known by nearly 1 in 10 people on the planet—is not just a thirst issue. Not having access to clean water also creates or exacerbates a host of other problems from widespread, preventable disease and hunger to poverty, gender inequality, a lack of childhood education, terrorism and sexual assault.

“Even with the seed, the soil and the sunshine, the miracle of life doesn’t begin until you add water,” Biss says. “Fighting tyranny, poverty or disease will provide no enduring cure for suffering if we don’t first start by providing clean water.”

Why the focus on providing access to clean, safe water? The reason is clear: Rural communities around the world spend a tremendous amount of precious time each day collecting water for their survival. Much of their water is contaminated and causes illnesses that threaten their physical and economic well-being—as well as their future. Consider these startling statistics from The Water Project:

•Approximately 783 million people do not have access to clean and safe water worldwide.

•Nearly 1 out of every 5 deaths of children under the age of 5 worldwide is due to a water-related disease.

•Women and girls are responsible for water collection in seven out of ten households in 45 developing countries.

•The average container for water collection in Africa, the jerry can, weighs more than 40 pounds when full—a load then carried by women and children for miles each day through rugged terrain.

•Each year, 443 million school days are lost due to water-related diseases.

However, there is hope. Just a one-time investment of $30 is often enough to provide water for one person in need. According to the World Health Organization, for every $1 invested in water and sanitation, there is an economic return of between $3 and $34. Positive statistics like this are what, in part, drive Biss to spread awareness of the severity of the water crisis and how easily people can help. In his efforts, Biss regularly speaks with audiences from school children to civic organizations and community leaders. As a self-proclaimed philanthropy activist, Biss not only addresses the importance of water to end all suffering, but he also promotes the need for service and charity as a foundation for every person and organization.

For more information about the global water crisis or to invite Biss to speak on this vital topic, please visit http://www.onemilliongoal.org.

About One Million Goal Inc.

One Million Goal Inc. is a North Carolina 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2014 by Marine Corps veteran Garret Biss. Its mission is to raise money and awareness in support of the global water effort and to complement the efforts of other organizations working to get water to those in need. To date, One Million Goal has worked to support multiple organizations to include: charity: water, Trashwater, Water.org and The Water Project. One Million Goal graciously receives fundraising and awareness support from Engage Apparel Co., a veteran-owned, grassroots organization with a mission to support worthy causes of veteran-founded nonprofits.

About Garret Biss

In addition to being a dedicated humanitarian, Garret Biss is an award-winning author, speaker and a Certified Canfield Success Principles Trainer. Biss is passionate about serving others and helping people improve their lives, and he writes and professionally speaks extensively on both topics. In his most recent book, The Spheres Approach to Happiness and Fulfillment, Biss empowers people to deal with negative, limiting beliefs so they can lead happier and more productive lives through service and contribution. His first book, Charity The Gifts of Giving, shares how charitable giving, kindness and acts of generosity have a quantifiable impact on not just the recipients, but on the donors as well. “Contributing time, money and other resources generates positive energy, feelings of gratitude, a sense of control and other benefits that create a more fulfilling life for the giver while making the world a better place for all,” Biss says. Both publications are Readers’ Favorite Award Winners and available for purchase at Amazon.com.