Clear Expands West Coast Presence with LA office

"Our west coast expansion signals a bold statement of intent. To invest in the digital and tech capability that will help our clients continue to lead their categories and create extraordinary customer experiences." - Damian Symons, Global CEO, Clear

Following significant growth in the consumer technology sector, brand and marketing strategy consultancy Clear is opening its 1st west coast office in Los Angeles, CA. Over the last four years, Clear has grown into a global network with offices in London (headquarters), New York, Dayton (OH), Singapore and now LA.

Global CEO, Damian Symons, said, “Our west coast expansion signals a bold statement of intent. To invest in the digital and tech capability that will help our clients continue to lead their categories and create extraordinary customer experiences.”

Led by strategist and consumer tech expert, Ki Choi, the LA branch will provide support to a growing list of west coast clients, as well as expanding Clear’s consumer tech offering across the US. “There are significant happenings in tech right now, from both established and emerging players. We’re excited to meet their business challenges with hyper focus, including bridging the gap between UX and strategic marketing,” said Choi.

A recent study conducted by Clear among marketers in the US found that 75% of consumer marketers in the US do not believe marketing strategy is playing a crucial role in realizing the business strategy. Global brands and businesses are getting squeezed by both consumers who demand more digital innovation, and new, insurgent, agile brands undermining legacy business advantages.

Mike Weber, Managing Director of Clear USA, said, “With Ki’s knowledge of consumer tech, this is a perfect time to launch Clear LA and help our clients navigate this changing landscape to create advantage with clear strategy. Establishing a west coast presence has been a goal of ours for quite some time, and our remarkable growth and success in the US in the last 4 years has finally allowed us to take this big step.”

# # #

About Clear

CLEAR is a global marketing strategy consultancy. Since 2002, we have been a strategic partner to ambitious organizations looking to drive lasting transformation in their business. We bring clarity to our clients' toughest transformation questions.

Increasing complexity and change are the biggest barriers for organizations to truly accelerate growth and transform. Knowing where to focus requires absolute clear strategy. Our rare combination of business rigor and customer insight brings the clarity to align their organizations for sustainable growth.