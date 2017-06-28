Clearent Helps Businesses Process Chip Card Transactions Faster

With Quick Chip, they are off the hook for fraudulent charges made on chip cards and can increase their revenue by processing a higher volume of sales.

Today, Clearent is launching Quick Chip Technology to business owners that will dramatically reduce customer wait times and improve the overall checkout experience for staff and customers. The new solution reduces chip card transaction times from 15 seconds to 2 seconds for all card brands, allowing merchants to accept chip cards with the same ease and speed as other payment types while being EMV compliant.

When a business uses EMV-compliant terminals or POS systems, it is protected from financial liability on fraudulent chip card transactions. Magstripe cards are much less secure than chip cards; criminals can easily steal sensitive data to produce counterfeit cards. Now, with Quick Chip, business owners who may have been hesitant to support EMV have an easy way to become compliant without sacrificing a speedy checkout experience.

Clearent’s Quick Chip solution is available on PAX and Dejavoo payment devices and includes features that allow restaurant and retail businesses to accept tips with ease with tip functions such as tip-at-point-of-sale and tip-adjust. Businesses that already use an EMV-ready PAX or Dejavoo device may be able to upgrade to Quick Chip with a simple software update.

Additionally, with Quick Chip, businesses have the option to accept payments anywhere with WiFi and 3G-enabled payment devices. The terminals also accept contactless payments from mobile wallets, such as Apple Pay™ and Samsung Pay™ catering to all customers’ preferred payment methods to ensure businesses never miss a sale.

“Lengthy chip card transactions have unfortunately discouraged many business owners from supporting EMV,” said Dan Geraty, founder and CEO of Clearent. “We are pleased to offer this new technology that makes EMV compliance a win-win for businesses. With Quick Chip, they are off the hook for fraudulent charges made on chip cards and can increase their revenue by processing a higher volume of sales.”

If you are interested in learning more about Quick Chip, visit clearent.com/getquickchiptoday or contact Clearent’s Sales Support team at 866.435.0666, Ext. 604 or salessupport(at)clearent(dot)com.

About Clearent

Clearent is a full-service, fully integrated payment processor and merchant services provider. Its commitment to honesty and transparency has made it one of the most trusted companies in the payments industry. Clearent has more than 300 employees, 45,000 merchants, and $14 billion in processing volume. Its headquarters are in St. Louis, Missouri and it has offices in West Palm Beach, Florida and Louisville, Kentucky. From traditional point-of-sale terminals, mobile solutions, and tablet-based systems to a custom-built virtual terminal, eCommerce plug-ins, and hosted payments, Clearent can help small business owners securely accept payments just about anywhere. The company’s proprietary processing system gives it more flexibility to deliver products that truly help its sales teams and partners stand out from the competition and sign more deals. It also helps the company deliver flexible pricing options, accurate, on-time residuals, and a suite of graphical portfolio management tools that are updated daily. Clearent’s Next Day Funding service is also unique because of its 11:00 p.m. Eastern cut-off time, which is one of the latest in the industry. The company has consistently been named to several prestigious lists year after year, such as the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies, The Nilson Report’s list of top U.S. acquirers, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces award, and the St. Louis Business Journal’s list of fastest growing private companies. Clearent’s CEO Dan Geraty also recently received the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award in the Central Midwest. To learn more, visit clearent.com/getquickchiptoday or call 866.435.0666, Ext. 604.