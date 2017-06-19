Clearent Expands Quick Chip Technology to PAX Devices

Now software vendors can offer a seamless integration on multiple device lines while staying ahead of the curve when it comes to data security – it’s the perfect recipe for high merchant satisfaction and retention.

Today, Clearent is expanding its integrated payments solution for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) by offering Quick Chip technology for EMV on PAX devices. Last month, Clearent announced their Quick Chip technology for ISVs on Dejavoo’s line of POS terminals. Now, with more payment device options, ISVs can give their merchants greater flexibility when integrating payments. ISVs can offer their merchants a wide range of PAX devices, including the new PX series. These sleek terminals feature large color displays so merchants can showcase advertising campaigns while accepting a wide variety of payment types. Additionally, software vendors can offer retail and restaurant merchants PAX terminals that cater specifically to their industry with features like tokenization, tip at sale, tip adjust, sales tax and level II data.

Clearent’s semi-integrated EMV solution provides ISVs and developers with a turnkey payment integration that uses the latest security standards and technology, including Quick Chip. Through a simple integration, they get access to a scalable platform without having to deal with PCI compliance and EMV network certifications, which can be time-consuming and expensive. On top of that, merchants get a seamless payment experience in-store, online, and on-the-go. This gives software vendors time to focus on what’s most important: creating longer-lasting, profitable relationships and evolving their core product.

Clearent’s Quick Chip technology with PAX’s suite of terminals reduces chip card transaction times from 15 seconds to 2 seconds, allowing merchants to deliver faster check outs for their customers. “It gives the merchant peace-of-mind knowing that their payments software vendor takes security seriously and will go the extra mile to ensure that they are preventing fraudulent transactions from occurring,” said Andy Chau, CEO and president of PAX Technology, Inc. “Quick Chip coupled with PAX’s widely popular semi-integrated solution allows any software vendor and merchant to support EMV Quick Chip easily.”

In addition to offering Quick Chip, the PAX payment devices will also feature Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE), which protects sensitive card data by keeping it encrypted as it moves through the payment system. This makes the data worthless if there is a breach, protecting merchants and their customers. “Now software vendors can offer a seamless integration on multiple device lines while staying ahead of the curve when it comes to data security – it’s the perfect recipe for high merchant satisfaction and retention,” said Dan Geraty, founder and CEO of Clearent.

Software vendors can learn more about Clearent’s integrated payments solutions by visiting clearent.com/integrated-software/ or they can call Matthew Stanley on our ISV team directly at 919.916.5809.

