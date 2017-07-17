“The survey isn’t just about making a list, it’s about making Clearent stronger and a better place to work.”

Clearent has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Post-Dispatch. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution, and Connection, just to name a few.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits,” says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together. Claffey adds, “Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

Clearent has more than 300 employees, over 100 of which it added last spring with the acquisition of Payment Alliance International’s (PAI) Merchant Services Division. The company strives to offer competitive compensation and benefits as well as a collaborative and results-oriented work environment.

“My time with Clearent has proven to me that when a company takes the time and effort to invest in its employees, anything is possible,” said Sr. Customer Service Analyst Rosa Garcia. “I am empowered to do my best and given the resources I need to succeed. There’s no doubt in my mind that Clearent will find itself on this list year after year by continuing to foster such a positive environment!”

The company’s management team takes employee feedback to heart and encourages employees to answer surveys openly and honestly. “We highly value the feedback we receive from the survey and see it as an opportunity to learn and grow based on what our employees not only enjoy about Clearent, but also what they may need or want from us,” said Melinda Vedder, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “The survey isn’t just about making a list, it’s about making Clearent stronger and a better place to work.”

About Clearent

Clearent is a full-service, fully integrated payment processor and merchant services provider. Its commitment to honesty and transparency has made it one of the most trusted companies in the payments industry. Clearent has more than 300 employees, 45,000 merchants, and $14 billion in processing volume. Its headquarters are in St. Louis, Missouri and it has offices in West Palm Beach, Florida and Louisville, Kentucky. From traditional point-of-sale terminals, mobile solutions, and tablet-based systems to a custom-built virtual terminal, eCommerce plug-ins, and hosted payments, Clearent can help small business owners securely accept payments just about anywhere. The company’s proprietary processing system gives it more flexibility to deliver products that truly help its sales teams and partners stand out from the competition and sign more deals. It also helps the company deliver flexible pricing options, accurate, on-time residuals, and a suite of graphical portfolio management tools that is updated daily. Clearent’s Next Day Funding service is also unique because of its 11:00 p.m. Eastern cut-off time, which is one of the latest in the industry. The company has consistently been named to several prestigious lists year after year, such as the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies, The Nilson Report’s list of top U.S. acquirers, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces award, and the St. Louis Business Journal’s list of fastest growing private companies. To learn more, visit clearent.com or call 866.205.4721.

About WorkplaceDynamics, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, PA, WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. Workplace Dynamics also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.