ClickFunnels, one of the fastest-growing SAAS (software as a service) companies in the world, selected Nate Graham from Philadelphia as one of the Top 30 Clickfunnels designers to participate in their first-ever design-a-thon at the company’s headquarters in Eagle, Idaho on August 14-15.

New ClickFunnels users will soon be able to browse and select from premium-quality templates for their accounts when they sign up thanks to the private two-day event hosted by the company, focused on engaging top talent in a collaborative design process.

The new marketplace is set to launch Mid-September and will become part of ClickFunnel’s new onboarding process, which will help new users get set up for success with the software.

“I can't even explain how unbelievably excited I am to share this with all of you right now, especially to all those who supported me on this wild journey the past few years,” Graham posted on his personal Facebook page.

“When you focus relentlessly on one thing, it's only a matter of time till that once in a lifetime opportunity calls on you.”

About Nate Graham: Nate Graham is a digital marketing strategist from Philadelphia who works with top entrepreneurs who want to generate more revenue through high-converting online sales funnels. He has personally designed over 200 online sales funnels across 25 different niches for clients around the world. With industry endorsements from Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Hubspot, and Upwork, he is known by insiders as one of the “best kept secrets” in the digital marketing arena.

For new client inquiries, please visit https://nategrahamassociates.com to learn more.